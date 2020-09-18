Masood Akhtar: Why do Blacks pay the highest price?

Those white people who have developed a better understanding of Black community challenges over the years should join forces in educating other white people, including those who live in rural communities. They have a much bigger responsibility for speaking out on behalf of our unheard Black voices. And this must go beyond simply posting views on social media.

Together, we must reach out to our elected officials of both political parties and make policy recommendations to eradicate implicit bias and racism from each of our local communities.

We also need to develop some educational and training programs for police that teach them how to protect the human rights of all people. This training should include some real-life success stories. The Department of Sociology at UW-La Crosse is developing such a program.

Let’s capitalize on Martin Luther King’s advice: “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” Let us and fulfill his dream “that my children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Friends, that country must be the United States of America.

“In those instances in which the victim appeared to pose a minimal or less threat to police, based on the data they had, Black people were three times as likely to be killed.”— Matt Miller, professor and researcher, Northwestern

Masood Akhtar, of Middleton, is a Muslim American businessman from India and founder and president of We Are Many — United Against Hate, a nonprofit striving to end hatred, racism and intolerance: united-against-hate.org.