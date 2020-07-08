Masood Akhtar: My advice to the peaceful protesters

My advice to the peaceful protesters: Please be very strategic in your approach.
Your voices will be heard a lot louder and a lot sooner if raised without any violence. While our U.S. Constitution allows us to protest peacefully, groups like Antifa and white supremacists want to create chaos and destruction. So please watch out for their uninvited engagements during your peaceful rallies and report to the law enforcement officers immediately if you see any suspicious activity from them.
Destroying properties and statues and burning American flags play right into the hands of Trump and his base, which results in more executive orders and hate and violence against you. You may also lose some public support.
I have no doubt that the change is coming. Please continue engaging with youth (white, brown, and Black) into these protests. And please don't forget that it will be a youth wave, not a blue wave or red wave that is going to bring about that change. Please build trust with the general public and get their full support. Please get out of your silos and work with other communities. In this scenario, our elected officials will have no choice, except to listen to and act. If a change also requires an amendment to our U.S. Constitution, it will happen again as it had happened in the past, which is the beauty of our free society.
And please do not forget to get out in masses to vote on Nov. 3. Because if you don't, others who do not see you as part of the American dream will, and you will see the repeat of 2016 in 2020. I am sure that none of you want to see that happen again. So now the ball is in your court.
I know that you all are committed to building an inclusive community and prosperous America for all free of violence and extremism. So, let's continue on this path of building a united America and not a divided America. We are with you. God bless you all and God bless America.
