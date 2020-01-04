Masood Akhtar: Make America and India great again

In the past, political campaigns used to focus on a well-defined political agenda. And most of the time the economy would be on the top of the list. Recently that focus has shifted. Politicians started playing with voters’ emotions.
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency by creating an environment of hate, divisiveness and white nationalism. Narendra Modi was reelected this year as the Prime Minister of India in a landslide by creating the same environment of hate, divisiveness and Hindu nationalism.
Both of these leaders have learned from each other about how best to capitalize on voters' emotions, but completely ignored their revered constitutions which protect the rights of everybody regardless of their religion, color, ethnicity or even political affiliation.
The Constitution allows us to speak up against such divisiveness, protest on the streets and defeat these leaders at the ballot box. Currently, all across India, a diverse group of people including youth (both boys and girls) and men and women are protesting, and some prominent elected officials of the opposition party are also routinely condemning Modi’s agenda showing that people in India want real democracy. I applaud their commitment to democracy, being Indian myself. They will soon “Make India Great Again.”
Let’s look at what is happening in America. The Pew Research Center found that overwhelming majorities of Americans were “concerned” (76%), “confused" (70%), “embarrassed” (69%), “angry” (65%), “insulted” (62%), and “frightened” (56%) by the things Trump says.
Let’s look at Trump’s scorecard (to name just a few):
• National debt of $23 trillion — the highest in the nation’s history
• Tax cuts: 83% of the benefits went to the top 1%
• 40% of Americans are still struggling to pay their bills, and some of them are even doing multiple jobs to survive
• Job losses and higher prices due to tariffs
• American CEOs are most worried about a recession going into 2020
• Mass killing in the U.S. reached the highest level due to shooting. In 2019, there were more mass shootings than days.
• White supremacy is becoming an American ISIS
• Trump demonizes minorities
• Anybody who disagrees with him is fired
• Substantial crimes have been committed by people associated with Trump
• America is increasingly losing its global lead
It’s time for Trump’s base, including the majority of Republicans who are silent, to speak up like the Indians are doing and tell Trump, we are firing you to “Make America Great Again.”
Masood Akhtar of Middleton is a Muslim activist and founder of the We Are Many-United Against Hate movement.
