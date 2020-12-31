Masood Akhtar: Let's make a resolution to unite America in 2021

America is divided. Period.
In a country so divided, it's up to us, "We the People," to unite America, even if it requires one-on-one conversations. It's worth it, my fellow Americans, for the sake of the unity of this great country which we all call our home.
Let me share one of my own personal stories that keeps reminding me why we are here in America. I came to the United States from India over 35 years ago. Two white people (husband and wife) I never met before invited me for dinner at their house in Wausau last year. As I was about to leave, the wife said, "I heard you have been selected to receive a prestigious national FBI award (the only one from Wisconsin) from the FBI director Christopher Wray in Washington, D.C. Congratulations! It will be a great honor for me and my husband to go with you to D.C. and join your family as you receive this award."
Think about this for a moment: two white people from rural America that I never met before and the honor they bestowed on me — A Muslim (person of color). As I walked into the auditorium fully packed with people and media, I was honored with a standing ovation and when I looked toward my family, those two white people were sitting next to them with smiles on their faces. I burst into tears. That is the America I believe in. It was such an emotional moment for me that I will never forget about it until I die and will never stop talking about it publicly.
I never differentiate between my two identities: Whether I am a Muslim or American. I always call myself a "proud American Muslim." America is my home where I live and where I would die.
People who are born in this country or have never been to other countries may or may not realize America's exceptionalism which attracts people from all over the world. When I was an 8-year old growing up in India, my father asked me a question: Masood, where do you want to go when you graduate? I said, America — a country that offers freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom to fulfill your dreams. However, we need to recognize that there is a difference between freedom of speech and hate speech. The former builds democracy while the latter destroys it.
We can maintain America's exceptionalism if we can continue to follow the vision of our Founding Fathers: liberty, equality and justice for all. Let's take a few first steps.
• Let's be proactive, strategic, nonpartisan, and act. Silence is no longer an option.
• Let's open our ears and hearts for each other regardless of our ethnicity, color, religion or even political affiliation — a good first step to build unity.
• Let's engage to fight our true enemy — fear and anger.
• Let's speak with one voice against those who want to divide or even destroy us.
• Let's empower our youth and replace "red wave" and "blue wave" with "youth wave". People say, "it would take a village to raise a child." I would say it would take a child to save the village (America).
• Let's create a "Wisconsin Bipartisan Unity Caucus" and a "National Bipartisan Unity Caucus" that are co-chaired by elected officials of both parties and where whites, Browns, and Blacks are at the table (and not on the table) with these elected officials to discuss their issues and solutions together in a bipartisan way. Youth should actively participate. Let's demand actions from our leaders and not thoughts and prayers.
• Let's not forget that "diversity" is our strength, "unity" is our power, and the U.S. Constitution is our "hope," and this will not change even when minorities will become a majority in America one day.
• Let's not forget that the system is made up of individuals, and you can be one of those individuals that can bring about a change. Then you can finally say "I’m doing something instead of feeling like I can’t do anything."
So, I am asking each of you to please make a new year resolution today that we will unite America and work as hard as we can to stand up for the freedom of others while enjoying ours.
I personally promise you that I will do my part because of my love for this country. I always remind myself of what President John F. Kennedy said in his inaugural address: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." This was his call to action for the public to do what is right for the greater good which in today's environment is unity in a divided America. Let's fulfill his dream. Together we can.
Masood Akhtar is the president and founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate.
