Innocent lives are being lost due to rising hate. Quite often this is due to ignorance and lack of understanding of each other.
To combat rising hate, I started a movement called We Are Many – United Against Hate. The idea came from a TV interview when I was asked about my reaction to the idea of starting a “Muslim registry” under consideration at the White House back in 2016. This was my simple response: “Rather than creating a 'Muslim registry' — an idea that is distinctly un-American and unconstitutional — let’s create an anti-hate registry (now called UAH) that will unite people regardless of their ethnicity, color or religion.”
We are a nonpartisan, nonprofit (501(c)3), statewide organization of people — urban and rural, spiritual and secular — seeking equal treatment for all, united against hate, bigotry and racism. We believe that our great diversity makes America strong.
We organize events focused on teaching forgiveness and promoting peace. We seek to empower youth with events in high school and colleges across the state and beyond. Our educational topics include, but not limited to: 1) Powerful real-life stories of forgiveness, 2) Implicit bias, 3) What does it feel like to be a targeted minority group in a changing America, 4) Minority success stories, and 5) Present facts from unbiased, credible and well-respected scholars.
In 2018, we organized three events at different high schools.
• Mount Horeb High School: “Forgiveness After Hate and Then Promoting Peace Together” - May 23.
• McFarland High School: “The Spartan Peace Project,” Sept. 17, 26, and 27.
• Baraboo High School: “Baraboo Acts,” Dec. 17-18.
At these three events, which included breakout sessions on a variety of topics, the keynote speakers were Arno Arr Michaelis IV (a former white supremacist) and Pardeep Kaleka (son of an Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting victim). Both serve on our advisory board. Pardeep lost his father in the Aug. 5, 2012, Sikh Temple shooting. The shooter belonged to a gang that Arno started in the late 1980s. Ultimately Arno and Pardeep became good family friends and started an organization called Serve 2 Unite, which works with students to create inclusive, compassionate and nonviolent climates in their schools and communities. They share their powerful real-life story that resonates with students, teachers, administrators and community members at large. Our local media plays a key role in promoting and covering our events — a key to our success.
While our organization is very young (only 2 years old), we are already having an impact, particularly on our youth. This is what one of the principals of a high school said: “Thank you again for making today possible! The students got so much from the assembly and talked all day about the positive messages they took away. I heard multiple times that you all were the best speakers they’ve ever heard. It wouldn’t have happened without you. We appreciate all of your efforts! We can’t thank you enough. The students are still talking about it and the impact it had on them. Even parents are emailing about what a wonderful opportunity our school provided to our community.”
To build on this initial success, I am asking our citizens of this great nation to make a New Year's resolution that we will all work together to erase hate through education. This will help us build an inclusive community and save lives of innocent people. The first step is to get involved. Please join our movement (www.united-against-hate.org/join/). Together we can. God Bless the United States of America.
Masood Akhtar is president/founder of We Are Many – United Against Hate.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.