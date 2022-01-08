Masood Akhtar: I'm still a proud American, but our nation must unite

Minorities are fearful of losing their lives while Republicans are fearful of standing with what’s right. Before 2016, Democrats and Republicans used to eat dinner together despite major policy differences. Those days are mostly gone. The focus has shifted on winning elections by using a divide-and-conquer strategy rather than uniting people regardless of ethnicity, color, religion or even political affiliation.

I am still optimistic that things will change in America where “diversity” will again become our strength, “unity” will again become our power, and the U.S. Constitution will again become our hope. And America will once again become the best country on the face of this earth and a role model for other countries to follow.

But we need to act before it’s too late. In 2022, let’s create a Wisconsin Nonpartisan Unity Caucus, co-chaired by two Republicans and two Democrats from both houses of the state Legislature. The caucus would let people of all backgrounds meet regularly to discuss our challenges and solutions together. I am begging Republicans to please join us in this effort to unite America, which I call my home. America is where I live and where I would die.

God bless the United States of America — not white America, not Black America, not brown America.

Masood, of Madison, is a Muslim American businessman from India and founder and president of We Are Many — United Against Hate, a nonprofit striving to end hatred, racism and intolerance: united-against-hate.org.