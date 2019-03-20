I am sorry to say it, but I am definitely ashamed of our president. Let’s have a closer look at President Donald Trump’s tweet: “My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”
What about the shooter? Did he mention the white male, a white supremacist? Did he call this shooter a terrorist?
Imagine if the shooter would have been a Muslim. Trump would have immediately called him a terrorist or may even have associated him with our religion and called him an “Islamic terrorist.” This double standard by Trump continues to create substantial safety concerns for law-abiding, proud American Muslims living in Wisconsin.
While white supremacism is on the rise in America and elsewhere, the president even doesn’t acknowledge it. His silence, in fact, gives these white supremacists the green light to continue on this path of murdering more people.
How many more innocent lives will we see lost before our elected officials take action against hate, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, bigotry, racism, etc. These are not “Republican” issues or “Democrat” issues. They are “human” issues — innocent lives are being lost for no reason.
Therefore, I am asking our elected officials of both parties to work together and immediately pass a bipartisan resolution condemning hate, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, bigotry and racism in the strongest way possible as our first step in an effort to build an inclusive community. This will send a very powerful message to these extreme groups that we will never let them divide our beloved country based on religion, color, ethnicity or race. This country will always remain United States of America as envisioned by our Founding Fathers, and will not be divided between white America or black America or brown America.
Let me remind every single citizen of Wisconsin once again what President John F. Kennedy said in his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This was his call to action for the public to do what is right for the greater good. The time has come to fulfill his dream.
My fellow Wisconsinites, your timely action will save lives of so many innocent people. A list of our elected officials is posted on the website of our group, the We Are Many United Against Hate Movement, at www.united-against-hate.org/resources/elected-officials/. Please pick up the phone and ask your representatives to pass a bipartisan resolution now. Believe me, your phone call now is more important than ever before.
Together we can build a strong and prosperous America free of violence and extremism. God Bless America!
Masood Akhtar of Middleton is a Muslim activist and founder of the We Are Many United Against Hate Movement.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.