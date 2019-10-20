Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... .THE DENSE FOG IS HANGING IN A BIT LONGER, SO WILL CONTINUE THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 11 AM. THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...UNTIL 11 AM CDT. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN 1/4 MILE, BUT IMPROVING BY LATE MORNING. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&