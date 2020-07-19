Masks won't work for ducks in this week's winning caption
0 comments
YOU TOON

Masks won't work for ducks in this week's winning caption

  • 0
Winning Duck You Toon

Karen Turner of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Karen!

Her caption about ducks at the Terrace beat out more than 75 entries. Turner wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “No, I don’t think the five-second rule still applies.”

Steven E. Chomor

  • of Waunakee: “Is it six human feet or six duck feet?

Leonard Charles

  • of Fitchburg: “I’m down with it, but what are the chances they drop food 6 feet from their table?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics