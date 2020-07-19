Masks won't work for ducks in this week's winning caption

Karen Turner of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Karen!
Her caption about ducks at the Terrace beat out more than 75 entries. Turner wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “No, I don’t think the five-second rule still applies.”
Steven E. Chomor
- of Waunakee: “Is it six human feet or six duck feet?
Leonard Charles
- of Fitchburg: “I’m down with it, but what are the chances they drop food 6 feet from their table?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
