Mask up for this week's contest winning caption
Mask up for this week's contest winning caption

Ernie Hanson of Madison, is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Ernie!

His caption about the sun setting on our COVID-19 summer beat out more than 80 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Kathy El-Assal

  • of Middleton: “I’ll be glad when masks were so last year.”

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “This summer was a socially distant memory before it started.”

Kent Seeker

  • of Madison: “Now is the summer of our discontent!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

