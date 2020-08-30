Mask up for this week's contest winning caption

Ernie Hanson of Madison, is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Ernie!
His caption about the sun setting on our COVID-19 summer beat out more than 80 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Kathy El-Assal
- of Middleton: “I’ll be glad when masks were so last year.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “This summer was a socially distant memory before it started.”
Kent Seeker
- of Madison: “Now is the summer of our discontent!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.