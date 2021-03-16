Maryellen MacDonald: We can learn to talk to one another with masks on

With COVID-19 vaccines coming, it’s easy to fantasize about things getting back to normal — vacation travel, kids in school, dinners in restaurants, going out without a mask. Unfortunately, epidemiologists tell us that all of those “normals” are still a way off. The Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control have been urging more, not less, wearing of masks. We may have COVID-19 fatigue, but we still need to make the best of things.
I study how people produce and comprehend language. These days, everyone seems to be telling me how unpleasant it is to have a conversation while wearing a mask. Folks tell me that it’s hard understand people wearing a mask, and it’s awkward to have to shout back to be heard. Now, just when we really, really could use some face-to-face conversation, masks get in the way. Disrupted conversations are such a sore spot for so many people because pre-pandemic, talking to one another was so pervasive, so natural, and so central to our social fabric.
Conversation is no less essential now than in the pre-mask era, and the sooner we get used to talking with masks, the better. The good news is that we can do this.
We are all experts at adapting the way we speak to be heard in challenging situations. A truck rumbles by and we get louder. We repeat ourselves or ask for clarification when there’s a bad phone connection or someone’s accent is unfamiliar. We weren’t born with rules for how to make these changes. No one taught us. Instead we have learned how, by ourselves, with practice. We can take these same skills and make conversing in the time of masks and social distancing less difficult and more effective.
Many talkers, obviously, need to talk louder when wearing a mask. This change doesn’t happen instantaneously, but we can recalibrate our volume settings with some mask-talking practice. Listeners, meanwhile, need to recalibrate to the sound of mask-muffled speech. This also takes practice but uses the same skills we’ve been using for years to adapt to all kinds of different voices and noisy surroundings.
Some strategies can help jump-start our adaptation and get us talking more effectively more quickly. We can look for ideas from expert communicators, such as teachers, salespeople and public speakers. People who rely on communication for a living don’t assume that everyone easily understands what they have to say. These experts often think quite deliberately about how they can adjust their speech to best be understood by their audience. We can similarly let go of the idea that everyone will understand us in masked conversations these days, recognize that some practice is involved, and think about how we can be both more clear and more patient.
For example, the San Antonio Spurs basketball coach Greg Popovich has long been a big believer in hand signals to make himself understood to his players over the roar of the crowd in games. Once he started wearing a mask courtside, he doubled down on those hand signals in the NBA Bubble games so that his mask didn’t further disrupt communication. Our everyday conversations typically don’t need such elaborate hand signs, but you might consider adding more gestures to clarify your masked conversations. Point at what you want when ordering at a counter. Use your hands to help convey excitement and other emotions, since your mask not only muffles sound but also covers facial expressions that usually get this information across.
And when you’re a listener in the conversation, you can help others help you. When a conversation is going well and you’re hearing someone clearly, try nodding. Nodding is a signal that whatever the speaker is doing, they should keep it up, because you’re understanding the conversation despite the speaker’s mask. And if the speaker is not so clear, politely say so. Feedback like this actually helps train the speaker to be clearer when talking with a mask. And if you’re on the receiving end of requests to repeat or speak up, don’t be offended. Just consider it all in the service of everyone learning to recalibrate.
Other strategies become available once you recognize that problems with masked conversations start multiplying when there are other interfering noises nearby. Try to move your conversation away from whooshing air vents or traffic noises on the street. And if someone else might help to fix the problem of background noise, ask them. Many businesses could help their employees and customers by turning down their music. In pre-mask times, music might have made a store more pleasant, but when masked customers and employees are trying to hear each other on opposite sides of plexiglass barriers, music can actually turn into a nuisance.
Finally, take a lesson from Joe Biden, who has repeatedly told the story of his hard work and yes, long practice speaking to combat his stutter. Learning to adapt to masks also takes practice, but it’s a snap compared to the challenges of stuttering. It’s no surprise that when Biden first hit the campaign trail with a mask on, some people found him muffled. Now, after he’s had lots of practice, that complaint seems to have vanished. You are also likely already better at masked talking now than when you first donned a mask, even if you still feel some frustration. More practice and a little strategizing will make you better still. Just get talking.
Maryellen MacDonald is the Donald P. Hayes Professor of Psychology and is a faculty member in the Program in Language Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She studies how people comprehend language and how they talk.
