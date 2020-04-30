Mary Kate Strasser: Spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin shows need for access to absentee ballots

On April 7, voters across Wisconsin were left with a difficult choice: either go to vote in the state’s spring election, or stay home and protect themselves and their families from risking contact with COVID-19. A major part of this dilemma was fueled by the fact that, in the lead-up to the primary, widespread confusion around absentee ballots meant many voters who requested mail-in ballots did not receive them on time — if at all — while shifting deadlines left many who did receive ballots unsure as to how and when to submit their votes.
After an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to delay in-person voting was defeated by a court challenge from Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders, voters caught up in the miscommunication on absentee voting had to leave their homes and go to vote in-person if they wanted to make their voices heard. The accompanying risk of exposure to COVID-19 was compounded even further, given that a severe shortage of poll workers in Milwaukee left the state’s largest city with only five polling places.
Now, the risks have unfortunately come back to hurt Wisconsin in the wake of the primary. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik recently said that, since the election, 40 people in Milwaukee County may have been infected. Things may get worse yet as symptoms arise for more people who had to leave home to vote and more cases are confirmed.
What happened in Wisconsin should serve as an instructional and cautionary tale for future elections as long as COVID-19 remains a threat. Making absentee voting a streamlined, accessible option is crucial for protecting public health and flattening the curve of new COVID-19 cases.
Ensuring that all voters can easily vote absentee will go an especially long way toward protecting older voters. Older voters are regularly one of the demographics with the highest turnout, but they also are some of the most at-risk individuals for having serious health troubles stemming from COVID-19. Asking voters to decide between their health and their right to vote is irresponsible on all fronts, but it puts older individuals at a particular disadvantage as states continue to head to the polls in the weeks and months ahead.
Some states, like Georgia and Iowa, are making the smart decision to proactively mail absentee ballot request forms to every registered active voter in the state. Georgia specifically paired this strategy with a delay of in-person voting, so as to minimize the risk that voters are unnecessarily exposed to COVID-19. These are wise moves and will surely help a great deal in protecting older voters from exposure to the virus.
Organizations like AARP have been working hard to show legislators just how important accessible absentee voting options are, particularly for older individuals. These voters have every right to make their voices heard at the ballot box, but they should not have to risk their health to do so. Lawmakers would be smart to listen to these groups and follow in the footsteps of states like Georgia and Iowa by making absentee voting options accessible, as well as educating voters about how they can make use of those options.
Americans should never have to choose between their civic rights and their health, as many in Wisconsin had to during the primary. As other states look ahead to their own primaries — and as we look ahead to Nov. 3 here in Wisconsin — it is essential that elected leaders do everything necessary to ensure absentee voting is an option. It will help both to protect against the confusion we experienced during the state's primary election that took place earlier this month, and to prevent further unnecessary spread of COVID-19.
Mary Kate Strasser is a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Milwaukee area.
