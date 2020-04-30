Mary Kate Strasser: Spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin shows need for access to absentee ballots

On April 7, voters across Wisconsin were left with a difficult choice: either go to vote in the state’s spring election, or stay home and protect themselves and their families from risking contact with COVID-19. A major part of this dilemma was fueled by the fact that, in the lead-up to the primary, widespread confusion around absentee ballots meant many voters who requested mail-in ballots did not receive them on time — if at all — while shifting deadlines left many who did receive ballots unsure as to how and when to submit their votes.

After an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to delay in-person voting was defeated by a court challenge from Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders, voters caught up in the miscommunication on absentee voting had to leave their homes and go to vote in-person if they wanted to make their voices heard. The accompanying risk of exposure to COVID-19 was compounded even further, given that a severe shortage of poll workers in Milwaukee left the state’s largest city with only five polling places.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Now, the risks have unfortunately come back to hurt Wisconsin in the wake of the primary. Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik recently said that, since the election, 40 people in Milwaukee County may have been infected. Things may get worse yet as symptoms arise for more people who had to leave home to vote and more cases are confirmed.