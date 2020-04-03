Mary Buestrin: A comprehensive response to COVID-19 will save countless Wisconsin lives

Meanwhile, the president has also spearheaded emergency stimulus legislation to soften the economic blow of our efforts to defeat the coronavirus. This includes hundreds of billions of dollars in direct payments to American adults, many of whom have suffered pandemic-related job losses, and hundreds of billions more to help small businesses that are struggling with temporary closures and depressed sales. While the estimated $1.2 trillion cost of the stimulus package may seem steep, it’s a small price to pay to ensure that America’s strong and growing economy is able to rebound quickly once the crisis is over.

A strategic and comprehensive response to the ongoing outbreak is especially important for Wisconsin: the Badger State has a large population of senior citizens, a demographic that is particularly vulnerable to the virus.

Luckily, the White House isn’t slowing down. Just this week, the president announced a flurry of new initiatives designed to slow the spread of the virus, including removing regulatory barriers in order to speed up the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also officially invoked the Defense Production Act, which will allow authorities to mandate production of crucial medical supplies in the near future, should such a move become necessary to deal with shortages.