Mary Buestrin: A comprehensive response to COVID-19 will save countless Wisconsin lives

The White House is implementing a comprehensive strategy to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that will help save countless Wisconsin lives.
As our state joins the rest of the country in preparing for the peak of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, the federal government is implementing bold and innovative measures to help local authorities contain the new disease.
Because the Trump administration implemented travel bans on foreigners from coronavirus hot-spots early on, our doctors and scientists gained crucial time that countries such as Italy did not have. This crucial window of time not only allowed public health experts to study the novel coronavirus in other countries and better anticipate how it would spread in the U.S., but also gave the American people time to prepare for the sacrifices — such as self-isolation and social distancing — that we would have to endure in order to check the spread of the disease.
Of course, strategic travel restrictions were never going to stop this pandemic on their own — which is why the White House forged partnerships with some of America’s leading corporations and health care providers. As a direct result of this collaboration, companies such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and CVS all agreed to host drive-through COVID-19 testing in their own parking lots, and health insurers agreed to cover the full cost of testing for anybody who needs it.
Meanwhile, the president has also spearheaded emergency stimulus legislation to soften the economic blow of our efforts to defeat the coronavirus. This includes hundreds of billions of dollars in direct payments to American adults, many of whom have suffered pandemic-related job losses, and hundreds of billions more to help small businesses that are struggling with temporary closures and depressed sales. While the estimated $1.2 trillion cost of the stimulus package may seem steep, it’s a small price to pay to ensure that America’s strong and growing economy is able to rebound quickly once the crisis is over.
A strategic and comprehensive response to the ongoing outbreak is especially important for Wisconsin: the Badger State has a large population of senior citizens, a demographic that is particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Luckily, the White House isn’t slowing down. Just this week, the president announced a flurry of new initiatives designed to slow the spread of the virus, including removing regulatory barriers in order to speed up the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also officially invoked the Defense Production Act, which will allow authorities to mandate production of crucial medical supplies in the near future, should such a move become necessary to deal with shortages.
Furthermore, the president continues to hold regular meetings with industry leaders to ensure that America’s supply chain has the support it needs to power through the pandemic, and has just directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to suspend foreclosures and evictions until the end of April so that nobody is turned out onto the street in the midst of this national emergency.
More importantly, the White House is constantly unveiling innovative new ways to improve coronavirus testing, and is now working to develop “self-swab” kits that would simplify the testing process across America while drastically reducing exposure to infection among the health care workers we’re depending on to help us through this pandemic.
As frightening as this pandemic might seem, the people of Wisconsin can trust this president to lead our country to victory over this invisible enemy. His robust policy response has already set us up for success, and his unwavering support for the world-class experts who make up the White House coronavirus task force will take us over the finish line.
Mary Buestrin recently served as the co-chairman of the 2012 Republican National Convention. She currently serves as the RNC vice-chairman from the Midwestern Region and on the executive committee of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.