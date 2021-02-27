Marty Calderon: Low-level offenders deserve a second chance

These are individuals who have fully paid their debts to society. But because of the record attached to their names, they are, for all intents and purposes, still serving time. Our society suffers greatly when every criminal act becomes a lifelong sentence, and when individuals are not able to fully reenter society. We see this daily through higher crime rates in our communities and an endless cycle of poverty.

The Legislature is wise for considering reforming our current process for expunging criminal records, and it should act immediately to enact this change. Senate Bill 78 would create a process for more individuals to be able to petition to clear their names and their records — and move on from their past indiscretions.

While the reforms being considered by the Legislature are modest, the impact on the lives of thousands of Wisconsinites and their communities across the state could be profound. When more of our friends, family and neighbors have the hope and opportunity to live a fulfilling life, build a career and give back to society, we all benefit.

The Legislature must pass expungement reform immediately to ensure we all get that second chance we have earned.

Calderon is a pastor and executive director of God Touch Milwaukee, which is a six-month to one-year residential program for men coming off the streets or out of the prison system: godtouchmilwaukee.org.