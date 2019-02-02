We enthusiastically support Gov. Tony Evers’ innovative strategy to expand BadgerCare to achieve universal health coverage for 5.8 million Wisconsinites. Embracing the Affordable Care Act and capturing significant federal resources to eliminate gaps in access to affordable, quality health services is a moral imperative as well as sound economic policy.
A majority of Americans believe that health care is a right, and a recent Marquette University poll shows 62 percent of Wisconsin voters support expanding Medicaid. According to UW Population Health Institute data, over 200,000 Wisconsin residents gained insurance coverage since 2014, with the rates of uninsured declining from about 9 percent to 6 percent now.
Still, the uninsured rates are more than double that in some rural counties and exceed 16 percent for Wisconsin’s American Indian and Latino residents. Over 300,000 people remain uninsured in the Badger State. Investing public resources in expanding access to care helps individuals and communities. Healthy children perform better in school, and healthy adults can be productive, taxpaying citizens.
Expanding Medicaid could immediately cover 76,000 vulnerable residents living just above the poverty line. This includes about 8,000 residents in counties defined as rural. Many uninsured or underinsured people who get sick choose to delay or not seek care until their conditions worsen. Eventually, real costs are subsidized by insurers, providers and local governments.
Community health-care providers also are negatively affected. They are challenged to keep up with the unmet demand for services and are left with the fiscal burden of providing uncompensated care.
Under former Gov. Scott Walker’s policy, the state has been paying a higher share of costs for adding enrollment to Medicaid. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has estimated that the state forfeited $2.8 billion in increased federal funds to expand health care between 2014 and 2019. Wisconsin could have freed up $1 billion state money for other critical priorities.
The state can capture nearly $800 million in federal dollars in the 2019-21 biennium, while reducing use of state tax dollars toward Medicaid by $280 million. These funds will help needed investments in education, environmental protection, criminal justice, infrastructure and other areas neglected by the former administration. This prudent use of taxpayer dollars should certainly appeal to Republicans.
Research by the venerable Kaiser Family Foundation has identified clear benefits from a Medicaid expansion, including rate reductions in infant mortality, increases in early diagnosis of cancer, coverage of medications to treat opioid-use disorder, and reduced probability of rural hospitals closing.
Five border states that expanded Medicaid have seen improvements in population health rankings and in the health of their economies. Wisconsin, one of only 14 states that has refused a Medicaid expansion, is shamefully alone in the upper Midwest.
Wisconsin’s hospital and medical communities support expansion, in part because they recognize significant benefits to uninsured populations and our rural communities. We hope Republican legislators will see the humanitarian and economic value of supporting the governor’s strategy and not falsely assert that he is promoting socialized medicine or government-controlled health care.
We led the Wisconsin Medicaid program for a combined total of 10 years under several Democratic and Republican governors. During these years the state earned a reputation of national leadership in health-care access, affordability and quality.
It’s time to reestablish Wisconsin to this leadership position by extending universal health insurance to all.