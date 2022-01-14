Marsy's Law is working but needs more funding for victim services -- Yannette Figueroa Cole and Veronica Figueroa-Velez

Wisconsin residents on April 7, 2020, overwhelmingly approved the state's new crime victims' constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law. An impressive 75% of Wisconsin voters and all 72 of Wisconsin counties voted "yes" on Marsy’s Law, providing strong, enforceable rights for victims of crime.
Marsy’s Law has changed the culture in our courtrooms to one where victims and their rights are at the forefront. That in and of itself is why Mary’s Law has such broad support.
But even with Marsy’s Law taking effect, that doesn’t mean more resources aren’t needed to help crime victims become thriving survivors.
The State Journal's recent article "Prosecutors, public defenders in 'staffing crisis'" highlighted some of the funding challenges facing victim service providers. Across the state, funding for victim services was stretched for a variety of reasons. The necessary closings with the pandemic increased the already enormous workload on our courts and victim services. The oversight of designated funding to ensure the rights afforded to victims in our constitution directly impacted victim services.
Despite these challenges, Marsy's Law has led to significant positive impacts. Just days after it went into effect:
- A Kenosha area victim of sexual assault and attempted homicide exercised her new right to be heard in court at a bond hearing to ask the judge not to allow her attacker to be released.
- The grandmother of a murdered newborn in Green County was able to petition the court to keep the confessed killer of her granddaughter in custody for the safety of her family.
- The mother of young murder victim was able to exercise her right to be heard in a Dane County courtroom to express concern over a plea deal.
- In a Columbia County case, a murdered woman’s family was able to protect the victim’s identity from being made public.
These are just a few of the many examples of Marsy’s Law at work.
Each of these cases represents a victory for victims’ rights in Wisconsin and demonstrates the commitment of our courts, law enforcement, district attorneys offices and victim services to “give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact.”
Those who work in the victim services field are true heroes and help make the rights of Marsy’s Law a reality for many survivors. It is clear Marsy’s Law has elevated the rights of Wisconsin crime victims. It is also clear that the expansion of services and access for victims cannot be maintained without proper funding.
While it is encouraging that some progress has been made on that front recently, additional resources should be allocated to victim witness coordinators and victim services in general. This is a longstanding issue that predates Marsy’s Law. The overwhelming support shown for the new crime victims’ amendment should serve as a catalyst for enhanced investment.
We are grateful to the more than 1.1 million Wisconsin residents who cast votes in favor of Marsy’s Law. We are also grateful to the countless victim witness coordinators, the Department of Justice’s Office of Crime Victim Services, victim service agencies, prosecutors, law enforcement and everyone else who has contributed to the implementation of the constitutional amendment. We know implementing this measure has required hard work from all of you — particularly as the state continues to navigate the effects of the pandemic.