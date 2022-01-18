Marsy's Law is working, but crime victims need more resources -- Veronica Figueroa-Velez and Dana Pellebon

These are just a few of the many examples of Marsy’s Law at work.

Each of these cases represents a victory for victims’ rights in Wisconsin and demonstrates the commitment of our courts, law enforcement, district attorneys' offices and victim services to “give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact.”

Those who work in the victim services field are true heroes and help make the rights of Marsy’s Law a reality for many survivors. It is clear Marsy’s Law has elevated the rights of Wisconsin crime victims. It is also clear that the expansion of services and access for victims cannot be maintained without proper funding.

While it is encouraging that some progress has been made on that front recently, additional resources should be allocated to victim witness coordinators and victim services in general. This is a longstanding issue that predates Marsy’s Law. The overwhelming support shown for the new crime victims’ amendment should serve as a catalyst for enhanced investment.