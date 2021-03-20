Marshal the freemen to vote -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 21, 1871:
Since our Constitution was adopted, we have had 20 presidential elections. The 21st campaign, in 1872, will doubtless be one of the most exciting ever known, and a vast array of voters will assembly on Election Day. Every four years adds greatly to the number of electors, as a reference to history will show.
In 1836 but 1.5 million votes were polled in the Union. In 1840, the great log-cabin and liard-cidar campaign of glorious memory, 2.4 million votes were polled. In 1844, there were 2.7 million votes; in 1848, 2.9 million; in 1852, 3.1 million; in 1856, 4 million; in 1860, 4.7 million; in 1864, but 4 million; in 1868, the vote increased to 5.8 million.
At the election in 1872, about 6.5 million votes will be polled. It will be the greatest marshalling of freemen ever known in history. The Democrats are organizing for the contest. They will make the most of every temporary reverse that befalls the Republicans.
The elections that are held between now and in 1872 are roll calls. It would be well for us to remember this, and that "the theory of self-government rests upon the active participation of the best citizens in public affairs."