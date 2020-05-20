Marsha M. Mansfield: Wisconsin's civil legal aid providers need more support

As we know, an unprecedented number of workers need help identifying eligibility for unemployment and family leave benefits, as well as appealing wrongfully denied claims. Most have never before had to navigate the public benefits system, and without legal assistance, far too many will not obtain their rightful benefits to ameliorate job loss, reduced hours and illness.

Statewide, advocates are reporting increased calls for domestic violence following the stay-at-home orders and school closures. Domestic violence advocates warn that at-risk partners and children can be cut off from support networks and isolated in abusive homes. With courts operating remotely, survivors need help securing protection orders. Civil legal aid attorneys are providing this urgent access to the justice system, helping survivors and their families get the protection they need.

We likely all know someone unable to pay their rent or mortgage, due to missed paychecks and strained household finances. Civil legal aid programs have already been inundated with requests for help from tenants and homeowners worried about how they will avoid eviction or foreclosure when they will be months behind on their payments. Without timely access to civil legal aid, a dispute with a lender or landlord can easily lead to homelessness.