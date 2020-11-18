Marsha M. Mansfield: Change arrest, conviction laws to make hiring fairer

We are all familiar with how quickly social media posts can make falsehoods a reality. But what if, based on incorrect or outdated information, an employer decides not to hire you, or a landlord refuses to rent to you based on such a post? This may sound unlikely, but a version of this happens all the time with much more dire consequences for people and society when past criminal records undermine people’s ability to obtain jobs or housing.
A client recently came into a legal clinic focused on helping people clean up inaccurate arrest records and get eligible criminal convictions expunged. She was in nursing school. She was concerned about a 22-year-old misdemeanor conviction. She explained that she had understood the conviction would be expunged, based on a conversation with the judge. But the criminal conviction had not been expunged, and the court no longer had the case file. She was going to search a shed for her paperwork in the hopes of finding something definitive so that she could clear a barrier to becoming a nurse.
One's ability to pursue a nursing career — anytime, but particularly now, in the face of a national pandemic — should not hinge on one's ability to track down decades-old paperwork in a shed. And yet it does. Background checks are required for most jobs — particularly jobs that provide the most stability, pay and benefits. Criminal background checks typically include both arrest and conviction records. The records often include arrests that did not lead to charges or convictions. And the records for both often go back indefinitely — unlike the seven-year lookback for credit reporting consumer debts.
The Urban Institute has reported that at least two-thirds of employers require criminal background checks for two central reasons: (1) insurance and bonding requirements and (2) concern about negligent hiring liability. Professional licensing boards also often prohibit people with criminal convictions from entering professions like health care and law. There is no research however, that links one’s suitability for work with having an outdated arrest or conviction record.
Furthermore, arrest records are often inaccurate or misleading. The fact that a police officer wrote a specific crime down — possibly a quite serious one — on an arrest report does not mean a person committed that crime. It also is well documented that disparate policing practices impact people of color with a much higher frequency than the white population.
Many states have laws that prohibit arrest records that did not result in a conviction from being considered in employment or other decisions. But this presumes that employers, landlords and others know how to read arrest records — which are not a model of clarity — know the law, and can truly unlearn something they see.
It also presumes that the subject of an arrest record knows their rights, would know why they lost out on a job or housing opportunity, and could find legal help or otherwise figure out how to navigate the legal system to pursue relief for any improper discrimination. That's a lot of presumptions. And the problem is not just with arrest records. Even the most accurate record of the most air-tight conviction can be misleading.
Furthermore, criminal records, by themselves, do not capture any of the larger context in which crimes and convictions occur, including poverty, trauma, drug addiction and other social determinants affecting vulnerable populations. Conviction records also do not capture the transformation and growth people often experience after being involved in the criminal system — if not due to the experience itself — which can, at its best, be transformational — then by virtue of their own personal growth and work in the years or even decades that follow.
A recent Harvard Law Review article titled "Expungement of Criminal Records: An Empirical Study" underscores the problems of using conviction records as a litmus test of employability. University of Michigan Law School professors J.J. Prescott and Sonja Starr, with the cooperation of multiple state agencies, performed an empirical study of Michigan's expungement law.
Michigan's expungement law is over 20 years old. It covers a wide array of crimes, from misdemeanors to violent felonies. It allows convictions to be expunged after a five-year waiting period that begins once a person is released from incarceration. A person must not have any new convictions during the five years. Expungement is not automatic and requires people to complete what was described as an "elaborate application process."
The results of the study were striking. People who received expungements had (1) low recidivism and lower crime rates than the general population and (2) a significant boost in wages — over 22% — from their pre-expungement trajectory. Unfortunately, though, only a small percentage of people — just 6.5% — received expungements within five years of becoming eligible.
Ultimately, then, we are left with a situation in which arrest and conviction records are used in hiring and other decisions in a way that significantly impedes people's ability to get good jobs — and housing and other benefits too — even though they are often inaccurate, and, even if factually correct, are so outdated or otherwise misleading that they are not an accurate reflection of one's current suitability for employment, or anything else.
This simply has to change, and three elements are key:
Arrest record cleanup
At a very minimum, governments must proactively and automatically clean up arrest records to remove arrests that do not lead to charges or convictions. Governments have an obligation to ensure their records are correct and not misleading. It should not require citizens to take affirmative steps to avoid being mischaracterized by the state and to keep employers or others from misusing information the government makes public. This should go without saying, given the nation's huge justice gap and lack of legal help for most people who are poor. But it should be particularly obvious and pressing now in the wake of recent events highlighting the effects of disparate policing practices.
Conviction record sunset
Governments should develop automatic expungement processes to remove all but perhaps a very few criminal convictions from public view after a set period. Such processes can be informed by empirical studies like Michigan's and the availability of other data regarding recidivism and other statistics, as well as by look-back periods in other areas like credit reporting of consumer debts. The Clean Slate legislation promulgated in several states provide excellent examples.
The Michigan study demonstrates that requiring people to apply for expungement can present a significant barrier in and of itself. This is particularly true if the target population includes individuals who may already be juggling significant family and work commitments, may not understand their legal rights let alone how to exercise them, and may not have any idea of how to get legal help.
Good customer service and accountability
Ideally, criminal records will be accurate and automatically cleaned up to avoid misleading or outdated entries. But questions or errors will still inevitably occur. Therefore, our government needs to be accountable and recognize the profound impact these records have on people's lives. They cannot construct a bureaucratic citadel making it difficult or impossible for people to access, question or challenge records. They must hold themselves to an even higher standard than third-party credit reporting agencies, which would face serious liability if they adopted the same level of care and responsiveness as many government entities.
This includes having easy and streamlined processes and sharing data with researchers, legal aid providers and others free of charge. The Michigan expungement study provides a good example of the benefits of such sharing data and cooperation. A variety of other laws in the credit reporting and data privacy spaces provide models of the respect and process that data subjects should be afforded.
The economic case for changing our policies surrounding the creation, retention and use of arrest and conviction records is compelling. The above reforms would enable:
- Individuals to increase their job prospects and incomes;
- Employers to increase their employee base and resulting employee quality; and
- Governments to increase their tax base.
But perhaps the most compelling case is not an economic one, but instead, a moral one. How we treat people with arrest and conviction records gets to the heart of who we want to be as individuals and a society. This has always been true. Recent events make it impossible to turn away from processes designed to make systems more equitable for all.
Marsha M. Mansfield is the director of LIFT Dane (Legal Interventions for Transforming Dane County).
