Marnie Bullock Dresser: Loss of Richland campus is heartbreaking

This is my 31st and final year as a professor on the campus that Brush Creek runs through. It was UW-Center Richland when I started, then UW-Richland of the UW Colleges, and will end as UW-Platteville Richland. It was recently announced that in-person degree instructional programs at UW-Platteville Richland, about 60 miles northwest of Madison in Richland County, will cease as of July 1, 2023.

Even with our record-low enrollment, this change affects so many people. It is heartbreaking. I’m one of the lucky ones, though, because my future will involve teaching somewhere in the UW-Platteville sphere after spring semester. I’m much more concerned about instructors and staff without the protection of tenure, students who need to navigate a path different than what they’d imagined, and a community that has deep wells of love and connection to the campus.

I’m not particularly interested in doing a post-mortem of what went wrong when, and I don’t have much advice for folks on other campuses wondering, “Who’s next?” But one regret I have from the last few years is that those of us at Richland, collectively, never figured out the right mix of speaking optimistically about the future along with transparency about the challenges we were facing.

There’s a spectrum from Foghorn Leghorn trumpeting how awesome everything is to Chicken Little screaming “the sky is falling!” and I don’t think we ever found the sweet spot. If you’re transparent in the wrong way, you diminish people’s confidence in your ability to thrive. If, instead, you dive deep into toxic positivity, you run the risk of gaslighting people who express legitimate concerns. How do you balance two competing realities? I don’t know.

If I total up how many students I had in each section, each semester, each year in my 30-plus years at Richland, the number (conservatively) is more than 4,500 students on my rosters. That’s a lot of essay and portfolio grading and a lot of Roadrunners. (What will become of our mascot’s costume is just one of many questions I have).

Some of those thousands stand out more than others:

Eric, who jokingly but passionately argued in favor of doing a book burning as a fundraiser for the creative writing club -- until he’d convinced himself it might really be a good idea (no books were harmed in any way, let alone by burning).

T’Keyah, who came to my office just in time to give me a giant hug when I had cancelled classes and was rushing out to go to Madison where my father was having emergency surgery (he was fine).

Caribbean students, who somehow worked the system to get reggae played on the Roadrunner Café sound system at least one day a week.

Ari, who recognized “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the very beginning of Spike Lee’s "Do the Right Thing" and gave me a little nod for replaying it and asking who knew the song.

Julie and Ryan, who fell in love, got married, bought the State Farm agency in town and then sent a daughter to be my student.

Lisa, who dressed up as me for Halloween when she was a student (it involved Birkenstocks and Ray Bans, neither of which I wear any more) and then became a valued coworker.

A close-knit cohort of students who grappled with the sudden death of their friend as they took every single writing and literature class I taught over the course of two years. I don’t know if I ever sufficiently told them how proud I was of how they mourned, even when that meant asking difficult questions. And how good I thought their writing was.

My composition students who, just last spring, were absolutely absorbed in a debate over the right way to peel a banana, even before I walked in the room. A survey tally was on the board and oration for both sides.

There are too many more to list. All these stories are personal to me and specific to Richland, but stories are important when we think about how things end and how to move forward.

The last day I teach on campus I’m sure I will do what I do almost every day. I’ll stand on the east bridge over Brush Creek, look down at the water, listen to the burbling and imagine my worries floating away. My path forward should be clear by then, and students and staff will likely know what they’re doing.

But the future of higher education on the banks of Brush Creek? That’s as murky as the silt down where the trout sleep.