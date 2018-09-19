On Sept. 2, Marlin D. Schneider, a Democrat who represented Wisconsin Assembly District 72 from 1971-2011, sent the following letter to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Paul Ryan, Jim Sensenbrenner, Sean Duffy, Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher:
Gentlemen:
How long will it be before any of you stands up to this buffoon we have elected as president of the United States? He embarrasses and humiliates his Cabinet officers, even down to calling one of them Mr. Magoo. He attacks one of America's greatest and bravest war heroes as not a hero and then even belittles his grieving daughter for calling him out on his Make America Great Again slogan. What kind of a man does that? He violates the Emoluments Clause with impunity. He refers to the American press as enemies of the people. He attacks American labor leaders.
He harbors one of the most corrupt administrations in American history if not the very worst. He surrounds himself with incompetent and unconcerned staff. He locks up and separates families of foreign immigrants including babies and toddlers (so much for that pro-family Republican Party). He attacks our allies and belittles our friends while he coddles the enemies of democracy, especially the avowed Communist Vladimir Putin. He engages the lowest form of propaganda by name-calling his adversaries and praising neo-Nazis, Klansmen and white nationalists.
He lies to us on a daily basis and his puppets in the White House and Congress support his untruths. He attacks dedicated FBI agents and undermines our national defense. When in the hell are any of you going to put an end to the cowardice that has overwhelmed the Republican Party?
You were ever so ready to attack Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, but combined, all the Democratic presidents in American history have not committed the number of crimes he tries to cover up. He apparently doesn't even read his security briefings, which could put our country at considerable risk.
Oh, how you salivated over attacking Bill Clinton over Monica Lewinsky and Whitewater, but not a peep about Stormy Daniels or Karen McDougal or the "Access Hollywood" tapes. Now even Speaker Ryan endorses the release of secret papers of CIA officials for political purposes. Whose side are you all on? ls power and office so important to you that you are willing to sell your souls and our country on the altar of Republican politics?
And if that is not enough he now attacks our great neighbor to the north and our greatest trading partner with threats while undermining Wisconsin's ginseng growers, soybean farmers, cranberry industry, dairy farmers, and even our iconic Harley Davidson. lf Barack Obama had done one-tenth of this stuff you would have wanted him hung from the top of the Washington Monument by his goochies.
I followed the ceremonies and speeches made about United States Sen. John McCain. Did you listen? Did you even hear your own words? Or was that just for the moment and now you will go back to your old ways?
Why do you support covering up the records of Judge Kavanaugh while serving in the Bush White House? lf he is such a great and honorable jurist, knowing how he feels about the issues which confront our nation is the public's business and right to know. But still, absolute silence from the Republicans.
You are all a national disgrace. None dare call it treason but it comes mighty damn close. Sure would be nice to hear back from you with something other than that you have referred my letter to my congressman. lf I wanted to hear from him I would have written to him. I'm sure though that none of you will have the decency to answer my petition for the redress of my grievances since you cannot even engage the separation of powers doctrine of checks and balances by challenging the "president."
Shame on you.
Sincerely yours,
Marlin D. Schneider, former dean, Wisconsin State Assembly
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.