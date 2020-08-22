Market your hops here at home -- Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

Hop pickers, 1879 Hop pickers, mostly female, stand in 1879 with hops they are harvesting, probably on the farm of Knudt Heimdal in the town of Deerfield, just …

This State Journal report ran on the front page Aug. 23, 1870:

Hop picking in the hop regions commenced this week, and in a few days it will be under full headway. Pickers are scarce. The crop is of a fine quality, and larger in quantity than was anticipated a few weeks since.

At Kilbourn City (now Wisconsin Dells), prices seem to have settled down to about 15 cents as the figure that can be sustained at a profit to all, while higher figures would only cause a reaction.

The growers and merchants need the cash for this crop. Two previous corps were largely lost to the producer — that of 1868, having brought little more than the freight and commission charges, and that of 1869, when not one grower in 20 received 1 cent for the hops picked and sent to commission men, as they now lie piled up in New York or England.

In view of these circumstances, it would seem good policy for the growers to market their hops at home, like their other produce, and with any demand, they may rest assured the buyers will come around and competition bring them what is their due.