Mark Reynolds and Michael Pinkert: Energy Innovation Act will cut pollution and put money in our pockets

What a difference a year makes! As Earth Day approaches, addressing the climate crisis is now a top federal priority.
Shortly after taking office, President Biden signed several executive orders related to climate change, and the White House recently introduced a proposal that elevates climate solutions alongside infrastructure and job goals.
Meanwhile, Congress is considering a host of bills to curb global warming. A frontrunner in terms of early support is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives this month by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida and 28 cosponsors.
This bill will quickly slash our climate-changing emissions and save American lives by reducing pollution — but that’s not all. It will also spur business innovation and lead to affordable clean energy, and it will do all of this while putting money in people’s pockets. How?
First, it will set a steadily rising price on carbon pollution. This will steer our economy away from fossil fuels, leading to a 30% reduction in carbon emissions in just five years. Under this policy, America will be well on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
That critical target date comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2018 report, whose authors also specified that carbon pricing, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is “a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.”
As fossil fuel use drops and emissions decline, public health will also benefit. We could save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by replacing pollution with clean air.
The U.K.-based Lancet Commission calls carbon pricing “the single most powerful strategic instrument to inoculate human health against the risks of climate change.” Stateside endorsers include Jonathan Patz, physician, professor and director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
While driving these massive benefits, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will also provide a big economic boost to Americans. Each month, people will receive a carbon dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, which they can use any way they wish. Eighty-five percent of Americans, including most with low and middle incomes, will come out ahead or essentially break even.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is a longtime advocate of this emissions-reduction strategy. During her January confirmation, she confirmed that she is “fully supportive of effective carbon pricing,” adding, “I know that the president is as well.”
Part of its appeal is that carbon pricing gives the private sector leeway to adapt. The government creates a clear, predictable incentive to cut carbon emissions but lets businesses determine how to do it. Economists expect this to drive technological innovation and yield abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy in response.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions,” and the Business Roundtable has explicitly endorsed a carbon price.
It’s not every day that Congress considers a policy that will reduce pollution, save lives, benefit business and put money in people’s pockets.
The people of Wisconsin are ready for federal action on climate. Public polling indicates that two-thirds of Dane County residents want Congress to do more to address global warming. This desire defies partisanship, with majority support for climate action from Republican and Democratic voters across the country.
The Energy Innovation Act will put America on the fast track to a healthy, prosperous future. Wisconsin’s House members should get behind it now.
Mark Reynolds is executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Michael Pinkert leads the Madison chapter.
Mark Reynolds is executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Michael Pinkert leads the Madison chapter.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.