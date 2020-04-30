Mark Reynolds and Michael Pinkert: Cash payments give Americans crucial economic support

COVID-19 is a public health crisis, but as it has unfolded, it has rippled out into an economic crisis, too. The stock market has been volatile, businesses have closed their doors, and millions are staying home to limit the spread of the virus.

Locally, everything from small shops and restaurants to corporations that normally employ hundreds or more has taken a hit, forcing countless layoffs. Many Dane County residents, like people across America, are feeling unprecedented economic pain.

To help, Congress passed an emergency relief package that will give direct payments of $1,200 to most adults and $500 to most children. Before they chose that particular path forward, members of the Republican-led Senate, the Democratic-controlled House, and the Trump administration all put forth ideas for direct cash payments, ranging from one-time payments or monthly payments of varying sizes.

“We need cash in the hands of affected families,” said Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

“So many people in this country are worried about what happens when their mortgage/rent/car payments/bills are due,” Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California posted on Twitter.