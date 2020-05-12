Mark Redsten: Trump’s 'Dirty Water Rule' puts drinking water in Wisconsin at risk

Every American deserves access to clean drinking water — without it we cannot survive. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our obligation to protect clean water is clearer than ever.

This truth is why in 1972, Congress enacted the bipartisan Clean Water Act to protect our nation’s streams and wetlands and keep our water safe. And it’s why in 2020, Clean Wisconsin filed a lawsuit in federal court with other environmental groups to challenge the Trump Administration’s “Dirty Water Rule,” which will wipe out many of these vital protections.

The Clean Water Act was enacted to set limits on pollution in our streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands, because these natural resources perform important functions to protect public health, reduce flooding, provide habitat, and support our local economies.

Flooding has been a top-of-mind issue for us in Wisconsin in recent years. Each time it rains, I can’t help but think back to the flooding in 2018 that left Dane County and much of the state underwater, and to the billions of dollars damage it caused to communities. It reminds me of the critical function wetlands and small streams play in the health of our water and safety of our communities.