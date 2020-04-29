Mark Pocan: To reopen Wisconsin we need testing, testing, testing

About 1,500 people showed up at the state Capitol in Madison last Friday, with angst over Wisconsin being shut down. Some were there out of fear. Some were there out of paranoia of the “deep state.” And some were just plain manipulated for political reasons.

The sentiment of hoping for a day where Wisconsin was more normal again goes much wider than just that group. Many in that broader group, however, were astute enough to stay home until it’s safer for the health of all of us to go out.

But one massive barrier prevents Wisconsin and, for that matter, anywhere from reopening.

We need more testing. The medical professionals have told us time and time again it is not wise to go back to “normal” until we have the capacity to test far more people. We also need to be able to trace those who have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and who they may have come in contact with.

We’ve barely tested more than 5 million people nationally, and the daily numbers are still a small portion of what we actually need. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci said we need to, at minimum, double testing capacity. Others have said we need to triple it.

And yet the federal government response from the Trump administration has been pathetic.