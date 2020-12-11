Mark Peysakhovich: Suffering people need legal cannabis in Wisconsin

OAK PARK, Illinois — The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board got it exactly right in calling for cannabis legalization in Wisconsin with its Nov. 29 editorial, “Stop sending pot revenue out of state.“
As an Illinois-based cannabis industry lobbyist, consultant and consumer, I can confirm that while adults have been legally buying cannabis here for almost a year, the sky still hasn’t fallen. In fact, in the recent election, many communities voted to allow cannabis business. By year end, cannabis sales in Illinois will exceed $1 billion. The resulting state and local tax revenue flowing in during the pandemic has been one of the very few sources of relief for beleaguered taxpayers who will ultimately be on the hook for budgetary shortfalls.
With Wisconsin consumers (and their money) streaming south across the border daily, millions of your dollars end up in Illinois. So as someone working in the cannabis industry here, I shouldn’t be encouraging competition from Wisconsin. After all, the more you delay, the more money we make. But with one of my best friends suffering terribly in Wisconsin, I am compelled to tell his story.
Even though Joe has been paralyzed from the neck down since he was a young man, he has a loving wife and kids, a successful small business and everything to live for. Unfortunately, Joe’s health has been deteriorating due to his condition. Muscle spasms that make it hard for Joe to breathe cause convulsions so violent they can make him fall out of his wheelchair. Every episode is life threatening.
Joe’s medical options are limited. The most effective drugs leave him in a medicated stupor for large parts of the day. Even his doctors agree that what helps him the most, with the fewest side effects, is medical cannabis. Given the deadly alternative, Joe can either break the law by traveling hours to an Illinois dispensary to get expensive but safe, labeled, accurately dosed edible products, or he can break the law by getting god knows what from the local drug dealer. What would any of us do?
It is time for Wisconsin lawmakers to show compassion for Joe and many others like him by legalizing medical cannabis immediately.
Peysakhovich is a lobbyist for the cannabis industry in Oak Park, Illinois: mark@mbmadvantage.com.
