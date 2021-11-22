Mark Haskell Smith: Talk about going mainstream: Cannabis invited to state fair

LOS ANGELES — After a two-year pandemic-imposed hiatus, the California State Fair is returning in 2022 with a new competitive category: cannabis. Yes, the fair is going to honor the best bud in the state. It may be the most culturally significant moment for California agriculture since the famed Judgment of Paris, a blind tasting in 1976 in which a panel of mainly French wine judges scored Napa Valley wines above those of Burgundy and Bordeaux, a result that rattled the wine world and launched the craze for California wine.

California only legalized the recreational use of marijuana in 2016. In five years, it has gone from being a lowly baggie of skunk purchased from the friend of a guy at work to being invited to compete among the jellies and jams at the state fair. It’s almost as if someone flipped a switch and moved weed into the mainstream.

From a purely agricultural perspective, the cannabis crop has earned its spot on the Sacramento fairgrounds. Marijuana and its growers have played a vital part in the state’s economy for decades, generating more than $3 billion a year in licensed cannabis sales. That means, as an agricultural product, it would earn a respectable fourth-place state ranking — right after dairy, almonds and grapes, and just before pistachios. Add in the illegal market for cannabis, and it is far and away the No. 1 crop in the state.