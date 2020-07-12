Mark Dann: The doctor might not see you — even in a pandemic

Let me tell you a personal story from not long ago — a tale that might have a different ending now.
My husband was losing vision in an eye. Sitting in the emergency room and waiting for care was one of the worst days of my life, even with a team of dedicated, honest, hard-working professionals.
My husband’s sight was restored after a week of intense treatments, but many of us might not be so lucky today. Think about your own medical emergency and imagine a medical worker, system or administrator deciding to stop treating you because of a religious objection and bigotry toward your very existence.
That nightmare scenario is coming true. The Trump administration has issued a new regulation through its Department of Health and Human Services that allows doctors, nurses and health insurance companies to deny care to individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. This means a medical system could refuse to treat a transgender patient who contracted COVID-19 simply because of who that patient is.
In addition to this new rule, there are now a whole host of departmental agencies, such as the Religious Liberty Task Force and the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division, executive orders, executive resources and numerous regulations designed to promote the idea that a person’s private religious beliefs trump anyone else’s civil liberties.
The House has pushed back against the Trump administration’s discrimination, but it can do more. The recent Supreme Court Bostock decision forbids discrimination based on sex or identity. However, the court left the religious freedom question wide open: Can someone be fired if an employer cites a religious reason? That’s why we need the Equality Act. The Equality Act picks up where Bostock is silent — it forbids firing people if their identity does not comport with an employer’s religious beliefs by preventing employers from using the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Congress is also advancing the Do No Harm Act that would ban using the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to undermine federally protected nondiscrimination protections.
Yet we need to go further and eliminate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act altogether. If someone wants to wear a cross, grow a beard or wear a Happy Humanist pin, this is covered by the First Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as the Freedom From Religion Foundation has long argued. Furthermore, repealing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act could erase the Hobby Lobby decision, predicated on the act, in which a corporation’s owners can deny women employees contraceptive health care coverage.
The best protection against the Christian Nationalist agenda is for Christian Nationalism to be soundly rejected. If not, picture, in the near future, the worst day you are having, in an emergency room, in a medical system rife with religious exemptions, and then the dire consequences of being told that you won’t be treated and need to go somewhere else.
Now imagine there’s a pandemic.
Mark Dann is the director of governmental affairs at the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the nation's largest association of freethinkers that has been working since 1978 to keep religion and government separate.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!