Marijuana, Foxconn and F-35s: The 9 most-read columns written by Cap Times guest writers in 2019

You’re being classholes.

We seem to like the idea of social justice more than the reality of what it takes. Brag all you want about our 28 protected classes. That doesn’t mean much when you call the police when they move in next to you. Articles published about Tree Lane highlight our community’s entrenched classism. And also racism, but that’s a lot of "isms" to confront in just one op-ed.

After 40 years of dairy farming, I sold my herd of cows this summer. The herd had been in my family since 1904; I know all 45 cows by name. I couldn’t find anyone who wanted to take over our farm — who would? Dairy farming is little more than hard work and possible economic suicide.