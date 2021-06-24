Marie Fiori, Zena Jensvold and Shelby Weaver: State needs to provide menstrual products in prisons

Access to menstrual products (such as tampons and pads) is a necessary and dignified right to those that menstruate. However, many people in the U.S. struggle to pay for these products each month, which can lead to missed school and work.
Inadequate access to menstrual products is especially problematic for low-income, minority and incarcerated populations. When fighting for menstrual equity, incarcerated people are often overlooked, even though this problem is steadily growing.
Women are the fastest growing population of incarcerated people, increasing by more than 700% from 1980 to 2019 in the United States. Yet many states, including Wisconsin, do not guarantee their incarcerated populations access to free menstrual products.
Additionally, this problem disproportionally affects BIPOC women. In 2019, Black and Latinx women were incarcerated at rates 1.7 and 1.3 times higher than white women, respectively. The racial disparity among incarcerated Wisconsinites is even worse. While Black Wisconsinites make up approximately 6% of the state’s population, they represented about 36% of the prison population in 2019.
Not only does this affect the health of these inmates, but it also severely disrupts rehabilitation efforts. Inadequate access to safe menstrual products directly interferes with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ mission and core values. Unsanitary living conditions violate the DOC’s focus on humane custody, and having too few or unsafe menstrual products leads to missing treatment, school, work, and avoiding family visits and meetings with social workers.
For incarcerated people, not having access to safe menstrual products has forced them to make their own products out of unsafe materials, which can lead to toxic shock syndrome, infections, and even cervical cancer or hysterectomies.
The few prisons that provide free products usually require inmates to submit requests for products, which can lead to abuse by correctional staff. Most often, incarcerated people are required to buy menstrual products at the prison’s “canteen” or corner store. But on average, a month’s supply of menstrual products costs about $7 per month. With wages in Wisconsin prisons between 5 cents and 42 cents per hour, and adding the additional tax placed on menstrual products in Wisconsin, purchasing a month’s supply would require between 16 and 140 hours of work.
It is clear that a lack of adequate access to menstrual products violates the rights of incarcerated Wisconsinites. Thirteen states have enacted legislation to provide free menstrual products to their incarcerated populations. We urge Wisconsin to do the same.
Programs in similar states that provide free menstrual products to incarcerated individuals have had minimal costs. Colorado, whose population of female inmates was greater than Wisconsin’s in 2019, estimated a total cost of $40,000 per year in order to provide free menstrual products to all incarcerated individuals who menstruate.
The most permanent way to make sure inmates are provided free and accessible menstrual products would be to enact permanent legislation. However, following the Wisconsin Legislature’s historical inability to pass menstrual equity bills, we unfortunately do not believe this will happen in the near future. The most proactive way to make sure inmates are given access to these products is for Gov. Tony Evers to create an executive order to direct the Wisconsin DOC to provide menstrual products for free.
Wisconsin’s population of incarcerated people who menstruate is rapidly expanding, and the lack of menstrual products is detrimental to their health and successful rehabilitation. In order to ensure menstrual equity and to protect our BIPOC communities, we must make these products accessible and free of cost to incarcerated people across the state.
The authors are graduate students at UW-Madison. Marie Fiori is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Chemistry. Zena Jensvold is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biomolecular Chemistry. Shelby Weaver is a Ph.D. Student in the Department of Psychology.
