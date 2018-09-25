The decision has been made to close the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls campus by 2021 due to numerous incidents of abuse and mistreatment of juveniles by staff at the youth detention center that have surfaced since 2012. While Wisconsin moves forward with re-designing the juvenile justice system, it is important to recognize that simply making sure the abuse seen at Lincoln Hills does not recur is not enough. Wisconsin has an opportunity to design a system that focuses on respect and rehabilitation rather than control and order.
Dr. Mollie Kane, a family medicine physician who has worked with the juvenile justice system in Madison for 15 years providing comprehensive care, including mental health care, said the majority of youth she works with are not connected to mental health services before entering the justice system because they come from complex social situations. Making sure the new centers have permanent, comprehensive teams of psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health staff readily available is essential to build stronger relationships with the youth and provide better mental health care. Not only should we have multidisciplinary mental health teams, but these teams must also be properly trained in trauma-informed care given the mental health needs and trauma histories of the youth.
Erica Nelson, race equity director at Kids Forward, a nonprofit child and family advocacy organization, contributed to "The Complex Maze of the Juvenile Justice System in Wisconsin and Its Impact on Youth of Color" published in August. The report highlighted racial disparities in the Wisconsin juvenile justice system that make Wisconsin one of the worst states in the nation in terms of juvenile detention disparities. African-American and Native American youth make up a disproportionate percentage of the youth in the system despite making up a small percentage of the Wisconsin population.
Long term, Wisconsin needs to address these disparities. In the immediate future, staff at the new centers should include people who have experience working with youth of color and all staff should have proper bias and cultural competency training.
Missouri’s juvenile justice system offers an example of what better juvenile rehabilitation could look like, moving away from a correctional mindset to a rehabilitative and therapeutic setting. “The Missouri Model” is structured around small detention centers closer to home that have specialized services and focus on building community between youth and staff. The Missouri approach includes addressing the root causes of juvenile delinquency so that long-lasting changes in behavior are achieved. This model, focused on recognizing and responding to the effects of trauma, is effective in preparing youth to return to their communities and make a positive contribution. Recent three-year recidivism rates in Missouri versus Wisconsin were 30 percent and 62.7 percent, respectively. These data illustrate the need to reference Missouri’s approach in order to create a system that properly and ethically rehabilitates youth.
In order to design an effective and moral juvenile justice program for Wisconsin, experts who work with adolescent development, mental health, and racial disparities — people with skills like those of Mollie Kane and Erica Nelson — should have a seat at the table.
A final concern is that there is a perspective that has not yet been given a platform: the youth in the system. The next steps should include conversations with youth about what services they need so we can better meet the youth where they are.
These suggestions focus on creating a system that, as Kane said, “focuses on what happened to these kids instead of what these kids have done.” Our goal moving forward as a state should be for the youth to leave the justice system better than when they arrived.
Maria Rozo is a fourth-year medical student University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
