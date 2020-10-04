Margo Redmond: Madison's police oversight panel needs moderation

A lack of diversity characterizes Madison’s newly formed police oversight board. A personal experience with the police informs my opinion.
When I was 70 (I am 76 now), I was roughed up by the police in a parking incident in Canada. I backed into a vehicle but couldn’t see a scratch. A federal officer intervened, lost patience with this stubborn American, twisted my arm and pressed my face onto the hood of a car. I had told him that the arm he grasped was already injured. He smiled and twisted it harder. He was a bully with a badge and an overarching need for deference.
Returning home, I went to the Madison police, asking for counseling. Officer Dan Murphy told me that, although such rough handling was unjustified, my appeal would not get justice. He was right. Canadian police oversight commissions that review complaints are composed of retired officers. In Madison, ours is composed of those antagonistic to the police. Neither necessarily delivers justice.
There are good cops like Officer Murphy in Madison and sadistic ones like Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis who should be screened out. Some have an excessive desire for deference or see their job as disciplining, not just apprehending. Some overreact when afraid, especially and unfortunately when interacting with large black men.
This reaction is not necessarily purely racism. It has an element of realism, given other encounters that police unfairly generalize, resulting in the unreasonable targeting of some black men.
Lately we lack balance. We overemphasize the role of racism and underemphasize fear.
What we should do is protect the police more, so that they are less afraid. We shouldn’t send them into risky situations without backup, either another officer or sometimes a social worker. We should outfit them with protective vests and other gear. We should give them all the training and tools needed to control situations, provided they do not endanger life.
We won’t have balance in evaluating and addressing policing problems with the current composition of Madison’s police oversight board. Packing it with people from organizations antagonistic to the police demoralizes the police and results in poor choices.
One considered choice is diversion of funds from our police, who are already short-staffed, to organizations improving the quality of Black lives. Helping disadvantaged populations is always good. But if I were Black, I would be offended, given the context in which this action is considered. It implies that police hurt Blacks because their lower quality of life creates problems that make them threatening to police. This simplistic solution does not entirely address the multiple reasons police sometimes abuse their power.
If we poll the wider Black community instead of far left-leaning groups, they may say they want more, not fewer, police as crime rises — and better police who show restraint in tense situations.
My experience does not make me an unmitigated fan of police. I am a fan of fair play and moderation.
I am not Black. But like many Blacks, I support Black Lives Matter protests — until they become violent and potentially hurt the Black community. It concerns me that leaders associated with the protests haven’t publicly disavowed that violence. Some of those on the current board are among them and do that movement a disservice.
Redmond, of Madison, is a former lobbyist and teacher.
