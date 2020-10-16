Margaret Menge: Hillary Clinton's lawyer launches national assault on voter laws, including in Wisconsin

He is perhaps best known for his role in the Russia collusion story. As the attorney for both the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaigns, he helped bankroll research by Fusion GPS that created the now-discredited "Steele dossier" used to obtain FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 race.

According to Knaak, Elias learned a lesson in the contested Minnesota U.S. Senate rate that he's applying today.

He knows how important it is to get as many absentee and mail-in ballots approved as possible because Elias was sitting there in the courtroom in Minnesota 12 years ago listening as Knaak pleaded with the court to allow some 12,000 rejected absentee ballots to be counted.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that if all of those 12,000 had been counted, Norm probably would have won,” Knaak told InsideSources, “because a lot of them were 'outstate' [outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul], in areas where he had done strong and that’s where, at least in this state, we get our most Scandinavian, persnickety election judges, you know, ‘Oh, I don’t think that signature’s exactly right.’ People in the area around Minneapolis-St. Paul are far less concerned about such things, as a practical matter.”