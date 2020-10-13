Margaret Krome: Wisconsin's most vulnerable farms should be front and center in COVID-19 relief

“It kept us afloat.” This summer, I’ve heard that from many farmers, food businesses and nonprofit organizations for whom the infusion of COVID-19 relief funding last spring was crucial to surviving the mire of lost markets and fouled value chains. It turns out that, among farms, the most vulnerable were least served.
A new analysis by the national Environmental Working Group shows very lopsided payments in Wisconsin from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which was designed to help farmers address COVID-related marketing challenges. The top 1% of Wisconsin recipients received an average of $521,000, while the bottom 80% received an average of only $8,700.
The same pattern pertained to the bailout Market Facilitation Program last year, aimed at providing support for farmers’ loss of markets from President Trump’s trade wars. A few large Wisconsin farmers won big, with the top 1% receiving $300,000 or more and the bottom 80% receiving an average of $8,000. Many of the largest recipients were very large dairy farms and nearly half of them gave campaign donations to Republican candidates. Overall, Wisconsin farmers' average payments were a third of the amount received in some other states, such as Georgia or Mississippi.
Farmers need a fair, balanced COVID-19 rescue program, free of cronyism. But the rest of the nation needs it also. Recent Census survey data show that the nation is once again at a breaking point, with 32% of adults surveyed in mid to late September saying that their household was struggling to cover basic expenses, from food and housing to medical expenses. Unsurprisingly, given the additional challenges arising from racial inequities, 48% of Black households and 45% of Latino households reported these major challenges to their wellbeing.
The personal calamities and stresses causing havoc in scores of millions of American households have been predicted for months, during which period House Democrats, who passed their relief package in May, have urged the Senate to engage in serious negotiations to provide another package of relief. The Senate moved in fits and starts, and the seriousness of its attempts is subject to debate, but the debacle of President Trump’s sudden cancelation of those negotiations and equally sudden course reversal late last week has thrown negotiations into confusion.
No one can predict Trump’s behavior or the course of these negotiations. But the criteria for a good package are far clearer. We need enough funding to keep households fed and businesses of all sizes able to stay in business through this crisis. We need enough to meet critical needs and to calm markets. We need funding that is fair and doesn’t serve as a shield for partisan cronyism.
Wisconsin farmers particularly and desperately need relief. Our state continues to have the highest rate of farm foreclosures in the nation, for the fourth year in a row. Dairy farm numbers dropped from 8,110 to 7,292 between 2019 and 2020 — the largest percent loss in the state’s history.
A second and better balanced version of the Coronavirus Food and Assistance Program launched in late September; hopefully, it will help more farms than its predecessor. As Congress and the White House work through their negotiations on coronavirus relief, it’s important to acknowledge that our state’s agricultural crisis continues to escalate. Whatever package emerges, the needs of the state’s most vulnerable farms should be front and center.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!