Margaret Krome: Wisconsin's election was a voting rights and public health disaster

Make no mistake about it — last week, Wisconsin voters were subjected to full-fledged, unapologetic, anti-patriotic voter suppression.

After efforts in 2018 to suppress the African American vote in Georgia through voter purging, restriction of voting hours in certain districts in Texas, and restrictions on translators in immigrant communities, we just became the focal point of a national Republican campaign to wrest electoral power by disenfranchisement. As the COVID-19 crisis deepened, not only did the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature thumb its nose at Gov. Evers’ request to delay the election until later in the pandemic, when voters could more safely vote, but when he delayed it by executive order, the Republican majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his action.

The national dimensions of Republican strategy became apparent when the majority Republican-appointed U.S. Supreme Court last week voted along party lines to oppose extending absentee voting in Wisconsin during this year’s pandemic-threatened spring election, overturning other federal courts that ordered or approved it. It was further confirmed when President Trump tweeted last week that absentee voting “doesn’t work out well for Republicans.” In other words, the more people who vote, the lower the chance that Republicans will hold power.