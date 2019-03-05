Thieves assume others steal. Liars think everyone lies. Adulterers jealously imagine their spouses’ paramours at every cocktail party. If the sins one has committed are the sins one imputes to others, what does it say about Republicans’ years of complaining about voter fraud, despite overwhelming evidence that it’s a fake issue?
In court case after court case, the most diligent of litigants fails to produce evidence of voter fraud, even before Republican-appointed judges. Likewise, dozens of studies of recent elections continue to conclude that voter fraud rates are minuscule; estimates hover around three ten-thousandths of 1 percent — or essentially zero. Even President Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, headed by a hardliner determined to find examples of voter fraud, shut down due to failure to find fraud.
A year ago, Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, spoke in Madison about Republicans’ frustration at being unable to justify claims of voter fraud. Of their failed efforts, Holder said: “It’s clear that they are trying to rig the system. The president talked about during the campaign how the system was rigged. Well, I’m here to tell you, the biggest rigged system in this country is gerrymandering and voter ID laws.”
So it was a hoisted-by-their-own-petard moment for Republican claimants to have a Republican-led elections board in North Carolina recently declare last November’s election in the 9th Congressional District invalid due to an absentee-ballot election fraud scheme on behalf of the Republican candidate. The operation’s known leaders have been arrested, and new elections are being called.
But efforts to use voter fraud as a ruse to defraud legitimate voters of their right to vote continue to seriously threaten democracy. When President Trump’s advisory commission folded in inevitable failure, its deceitful voter suppression agenda was moved into the Department of Homeland Security out of public view, apparently aiming to bolster claims of massive illegal voting by immigrants. Last week, a federal judge in Texas prohibited the state from disqualifying 98,000 voters, when only 80 were concluded to actually not be citizens. Meanwhile, we all witnessed in Georgia’s gubernatorial election in November the many ways that then secretary of state and now Gov. Brian Kemp tried to suppress voting among poor voters and people of color. The courts pushed back, but efforts continued right up until the election.
Similarly, Wisconsin’s former Republican Gov. Scott Walker worked with his Republican Legislature to pass numerous bills judged by federal courts to be designed to suppress voting, including suppression based on race. Even after Gov. Tony Evers’ election win, Republican legislators continued to try to suppress votes, including a proposal (later dropped) to shift Wisconsin’s presidential primary vote from an April date with probable high turnout to an earlier date with probable lower turnout. Although a federal judge blocked some Republican voter suppression measures, their outrageous efforts continue, with other court cases pending. Contrastingly, Gov. Evers just proposed automatic voter registration in his budget, a refreshing step to encourage and empower voters, not suppress them.
Years ago, I would have scoffed at North Carolina and Texas’ being more enlightened than proud Wisconsin, but Republican judges and election board leaders in those states have recently made the right decisions in defense of democracy. It’s time for Wisconsin’s Republicans to shed their extreme partisanship and defend democracy, rather than undermining it through outrageous voter suppression schemes.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times.
