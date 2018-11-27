I used to ask my Sunday School class to think about what it takes to be a hero. We agreed that a hero isn’t just a thrill-seeker, but someone who acts on principle or for a higher purpose. A hero also doesn’t act without fear but, rather, knows the risks of an action but takes it anyway to achieve a higher purpose or defend something important.
I’m similarly interested in what it means to be a patriot. I was raised in southern Virginia, where the history I was taught in schools tended to conflate gallant, charming and patriotic. It was a brand of heroism and patriotism that was more about appearances than risks taken —the dashing speeches of Patrick Henry and the eloquence of Thomas Jefferson. I sufficiently appreciated risks that some patriots of that era did take that I felt little patience with the prettified version that ignored slavery, racism and sexism and even gloried in the underlying classism of the day.
It’s regrettably relevant to dissect what it means to be a patriotic hero. I wonder if today’s children in schools even explore that question; if not, they should. Patriotism isn’t about “My country’s better than yours” xenophobic impulses. It’s not about what races or nationalities have historically made up our nation. It’s not even about pressing forward an advantage for America at the expense of other nations.
Instead, patriotism is love for or devotion to one’s country. It’s elevating the institutions, laws and customs that give the country its greatest value. In our country, the Constitution and the rule of law surely must be among the highest ideals to protect — free speech, the independence of the judiciary, the sanctity of the ballot box. The separation of the three branches of government. Whistleblower protections. The tension between federal authority and states’ rights being addressed with the conviction that the rule of law applies to sort out those tensions, resolve inevitable differences, and serve as a brake to power grabs when they arise.
At a moment when our nation has a president who adamantly defends a murderer in another country, who has denigrated judges who didn’t rule in favor of his policies, who attempts to coerce Justice Department officials to undermine an independent investigation he dislikes, who threatens legislators and the independent media and political opponents, who repeatedly resorts to lies when he cannot obtain his aims through other means — well, this is a moment for patriotism.
It’s a moment for a politician to willingly and bravely change the course of their own career in the interest of the nation. Back in 2001, Vermont Sen. Jim Jeffords did so when he changed his party affiliation in order to deny President George W. Bush unfettered license to radically change tax laws and engage in dubious foreign policy. His decision was responsible for a more balanced Congress that pushed through important legislation, including some in my field of agricultural conservation, for example. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is making similar decisions today when he conditions his support for judicial appointments on protecting the Robert Mueller investigation.
Where are the other patriots? Where are the Republicans who recognize a despot and are willing to change their careers to protect the nation? Where are the patriots of Lincoln’s party?
