Margaret Krome: We must be prepared to defend our democracy

I never imagined having reason to use the term, “stopping a coup,” as it pertains to my own country.
Coups happen in badly regulated, undemocratic countries, not in the United States of America, I’d have thought. Previously, in my 64 years, the term would have seemed extremist, alarmist and too far-fetched to apply. But this year is dangerously different.
President Trump and a number of Republican leaders have demonstrated a willingness to subvert rock solid principles of democracy, and scholars and political commentators are gathering a consensus that Trump plans to forcibly stay in power if he is not reelected. On top of clear plans to suppress the Democratic vote, attempts to undermine absentee voting and efforts to discredit the election even before the election happens, last week, he even confirmed that he would not commit to not using violence if he is not reelected. The fact that he’s being transparent about that suggests that he hopes to incite militia groups to violent actions to “protect democracy." Some even predict he will try to call out the National Guard or federal troops, as he did this summer in Portland.
In fact, Trump and the Republican National Committee are tipping their hands as to their intentions. Already, they are capitalizing on being liberated in 2017 from a longstanding consent decree prohibiting them from intimidating voters (historically, largely voters of color) under the pretense of addressing (phony) claims of voter fraud. The RNC is now training tens of thousands of volunteers in over a dozen states to present themselves at voting places and challenge voters they deem suspicious. Trump certainly will continue sowing doubts about election results, especially around absentee ballots. He may spread false rumors about voter fraud and foreign interference, contending without substantiation that he is the victim of election manipulation.
Our country is imperfect in many ways, but it only took my living in two other undemocratic countries to realize how deeply important genuine democratic practice is to upholding freedoms that I hold dear, but that elude billions of people around the world.
So it’s a time to summon up bravery I’ve never had to test, to peer nervously into realms of behavior I’ve never had to engage. Middle-aged, I’ve never been arrested for anything greater than speeding. But it seems likely that six weeks from now, I may have an arrest record for nonviolent protest and resistance. Trump has shown no reluctance to wield heavy force on nonviolent demonstrators protesting this summer on behalf of victims of police abuse, so it gives me pause.
I’m embarking on training for nonviolent engagement to defend against coercive or violent efforts to short-circuit a fully democratic election. Leaders of this work say it’s important to not dance around terminology the way I just did, but rather to call it a coup if that’s what it really is. They also point to many coup attempts around the world over the past several decades that failed due to the engagement of citizens in the political center — people who care about transparent, fair democratic process and will stand up in its defense. Our parents’ generation defended democracy in the 1940s and '50s. The coming weeks and months may be the crucible that similarly tests our own patriotism.
Two websites for more information are choosedemocracy.us and wagingnonviolence.org.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
