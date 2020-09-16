Margaret Krome: Trump-supporting farmers have soul-searching to do

Despite markets and jobs lost to the catastrophic and mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic, badly negotiated foreign policy, and disruptive tariff wars, many American farmers support Trump, whose administration oversaw this chaos.
Some farmers say they admire his strength, others his unfiltered views. I understand wanting strong leadership when so many feel hopeless, but I hope farmers read a piece written in 1944 by a scion of a conservative Republican Iowa farm family, Henry A. Wallace. Wallace started the seed company that became Pioneer Hi Bred and, as his political views evolved, served as secretary of agriculture and later vice president under President Franklin Roosevelt. I excerpt the following from his piece, “The Danger of American Fascism.”
A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends. The supreme god of a fascist, to which his ends are directed, may be money or power; may be a race or a class; may be a military, clique or an economic group; or may be a culture, religion, or a political party.
American fascism will not be really dangerous until there is a purposeful coalition among the cartelists, the deliberate poisoners of public information, and those who stand for the KKK type of demagoguery.
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power. It is no coincidence that the growth of modern tyrants has in every case been heralded by the growth of prejudice.
The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact. Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity, every crack in the common front against fascism. They use every opportunity to impugn democracy. … They claim to be superpatriots, but they would destroy every liberty guaranteed by the Constitution. They demand free enterprise but are the spokesmen for monopoly and vested interest.
The myth of fascist efficiency has deluded many people. It was Mussolini's vaunted claim that he "made the trains run on time." In the end, however, he brought to the Italian people impoverishment and defeat.
Democracy to crush fascism internally must demonstrate its capacity to "make the trains run on time." … It must put human beings first and dollars second. It must appeal to reason and decency and not to violence and deceit. We must not tolerate oppressive government or industrial oligarchy in the form of monopolies and cartels.
Wallace would recognize Trump’s misuse of government resources to buttress his political power and punish opponents, his vitriolic fear-mongering, divisiveness and race-baiting, outrageous and extravagant lies, and subverting of voting rights as exactly embodying American fascism.
As a young farmer, Wallace honestly faced his political party’s shortcomings. What soul searching must today’s farmers undertake to become clear about what Trump is doing? Will they recognize his lies and revisionist self-promotion as such? It’s hard to reexamine political affiliations as unflinchingly as Wallace did, but democracy’s future may depend on farmers’ willingness to try.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
