Margaret Krome: Trump should stay away from Kenosha and help the nation heal

We watched a lot of speeches last week. Many were at the Republican National Convention, where speakers tried to portray Joe Biden as unresponsive to public safety and Republicans as “the party of law and order.”
The facts that the tragic killings in Kenosha, just before the convention started, were on President Trump’s watch, not former Vice President Joe Biden’s; that Biden previously led passage of an anti-crime bill; and that Kenosha County voted for Trump in 2016, in no way daunted the president, vice president or other Republican speakers from hammering a partisan law-and-order message at a time when the country needs healing, not partisan divisiveness.
When convention speakers referenced Kenosha, they largely focused on looting and violence, ignoring the peacefulness of most demonstrators and ignoring the outrage of police victim Jacob Blake’s paralyzing gun injuries by police and three peaceful demonstrators having been shot — two fatally — by a police-championing vigilante not unlike the gun-brandishing Missouri couple whom Trump invited to speak. The vigilante killed his second victim after police ignored demonstrators having identified him as the killer. Speakers at the convention acknowledged no such context.
Some Republican speakers resorted to misrepresentation to support President Trump’s attack strategy. Vice President Pence asserted, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. And under President Trump, we will always stand with those who stand on the thin blue line, and we’re not going to defund the police, not now, not ever.”
But Joe Biden doesn’t support defunding the police; in fact, he proposes funding increases for community policing.
Despite testimonials from a few Black Trump supporters, it was a race-baiting, fear-fanning convention, calculated to paint Biden as soft on crime.
In contrast, my favorite speech of the week came from Julia Jackson, mother of police shooting victim Jacob Blake, who took her time before speaking deliberatively at a news conference last Tuesday, condemning the previous night of looting.
“I’m asking, and encouraging, everyone, in Wisconsin and abroad, to take a moment,” she said, “and examine your hearts. … We need healing. As I pray for my son’s healing, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, I also have been praying, even before this, for the healing of our country. … We are the United States. Have we been united? … To all of the police officers, I’m praying for you — and your families. To all of the citizens — my Black and brown sisters and brothers, I’m praying for you. … Let’s use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other.”
It was a heartfelt plea for humanity, not a play for partisan advantage, unlike the convention’s aggressive law-and-order rhetoric. Now Trump plans to come to Kenosha. Gov. Evers rightly has asked him to reconsider. Can anyone who knows businessman Trump’s history of racist housing practices and vicious attacks on Native Americans, who has heard himcall Black Lives Matter demonstrators “thugs” or Mexicans “rapists and drug dealers” believe that his would be a healing presence?
Years of evidence suggests that Trump may not be capable of examining his heart. But at least, instead of sowing further discord, Trump could better heed Julia Jackson’s sincere and eloquent plea, stay away from Kenosha, and help the nation heal.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
