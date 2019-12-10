I guess someone within United States Department of Agriculture or the White House figured out that it wouldn’t look great to cut access to food stamps right at Thanksgiving. So they waited a week to announce their final rule, restricting states’ latitude to provide exemptions in enforcing stricter work requirements for recipients.
Although the program’s name has changed — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the official name now for food stamps — its essential, crucial role in assuring access to food hasn’t changed for the estimated 40 million people nationwide served each month. These include children, parents working at low wages, seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, members of the active duty military, unemployed working-age adults and others who count on its support each month. In Wisconsin, one in eight residents (12% of the population) benefited from food stamps in 2017, the most recent year for which statistics are available.
Not all of those people would be directly affected by the most recently announced new rule, which purports to target “able-bodied” adults between the ages of 18 and 49. But, combined with two other rules proposed by the Trump administration, the Urban Institute estimates that 3.7 million people per month would lose food stamps, with millions experiencing reduced benefits and 982,000 students losing automatic access to free or reduced price school meals.
The work requirements rule would make it harder for states with high unemployment to help needy people get food access that they need in a recession. This, at a time when many financial experts predict another recession in the near future. Ours is also an era with growing income inequality, with more working poor unable to meet their household’s basic nutritional needs.
The Department of Agriculture defends the changes on fiscal grounds, saying it will save $5.5 billion over five years. While those numbers merit further scrutiny, I’m more disquieted that this appears to be a cynical, politically inspired, election year move, designed to satisfy the budget-cutting campaign promises of President Trump. It cannot be an accident that Secretary Sonny Perdue frames the rule changes as helping to move people “from welfare to work,” saying that, "We want to encourage people by giving them a helping hand, but not an infinitely giving hand.”
Evidently, President Trump has written off food stamp recipients as possible supporters in next year’s presidential campaign, so he is doubling down on cutting their access, contributing to his ongoing narratives that demonize segments of American society. The fact that the new rules would remove food stamp support for hundreds of thousands of people nationwide and make the system less, rather than more responsive in a crisis appears to be less important to the calculus for Trump and his administration than being able to frame poor people as social parasites.
In fact, the bleak economic prospects facing so many Americans reflect the loss of labor unions, mechanization, international trade and many other factors. Instead of punishing those who work hard under adverse circumstances not of their own making, we need policies supporting them as they struggle to climb to higher income levels. Forcing states and communities to disregard the needs of hungry people in this wealthy country should not be the building blocks of a political campaign. Shame on those who support it.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
