Like others nationally and internationally, I’ve watched with horror as our country’s president has deployed his favored tools — direct provocation where problems didn’t exist, coercion of partners, shoot-from-the-hip decision-making, shooting the messenger, denigration of others, and retribution against detractors.
Donald Trump called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “obsolete” when he first took office and insulted NATO allies this summer in Europe. He provoked a tariff war in which he continues to double down at every turn. He insults Mexicans, African-Americans, Muslims, and longstanding diplomatic allies like Canada. He alternately abuses, then courts, the world’s most pugilistic leaders, like North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. After first months of nominating ill-suited and inexperienced candidates for Cabinet positions, many have been forced out under a cloud or become the subject of litigation. His recent characterization of former ally and staff person African-American Omarosa Manigault as “a dog” fully comports with his other racist, sexist, scorched-earth performances.
So curiosity finally drove me to do something unexpected last week — bring myself to check out of the library Trump’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal,” to see if his erratic and coercive behavior followed any of those prescriptions.
Based solely on his performance in office, I had guessed that he would say approximately this: “Create problems so that the relief you offer can come with strings attached and terms that you can dictate.”
In his book, Trump’s formula comes down to his seven Elements of the Deal: Think Big; Protect the Downside; Maximize Your Options; Know Your Market; Use Your Leverage; Enhance Your Location; Get the Word Out; Fight Back; and Deliver the Goods. I can recognize in those principles justification for his grand style and fearless, aggressive pressure tactics and self-promotion, but he certainly hasn’t protected against the consequences of his rashness, and he has worked tirelessly to undermine potential communication allies through his anti-press rhetoric. These principles also don’t explain his erratic vacillation and unprovoked aggression.
What explains him better is a story told last year about the late abusive narcissist and murderer Charles Manson. A biographer said that while imprisoned in West Virginia, an incarcerated pimp taught Manson how to manipulate women. He advised abusing women, then loving them, then abusing them again — toxic advice that Manson applied to needy young women circulating in California’s free-love world at the time, with whom he created an alternate reality and devotional support bond so compelling that some followers even followed his directions to commit murder.
I don’t suggest that Trump is a mass murderer, but I do recognize a gratuitous style of hot-cold aggressive manipulation in his behavior — for example, his intentional disruption of the stable world economic order. I was recently in Tacoma harbor where ships usually are lined up to load Western grain. Not a ship was in the harbor, much less getting loaded.
It took years of therapy for Manson’s followers to separate themselves from a state of emotional dependency. After having had their economic interests gratuitously torpedoed and potentially ameliorated by Trump’s promise of compensatory aid for farmers, I have to wonder what it will take for Trump supporters to recognize the manipulative behavior for what it is — not really business principles but rather the protocols of a compulsive and narcissistic manipulator.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times.
