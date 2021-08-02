Margaret Krome: Tree policies are important in climate change efforts

I have a passion for grafting apple trees.
Few gifts tickle me so much in March and April as an offering of scion wood of an appealing new apple variety. After storing my newly made grafts for a few weeks, I open the plastic covering on my buckets as excitedly as opening presents at Christmas to see how many grafts succeeded. I’ll plant out those successes for a year, then transplant a few varieties I especially want at our family’s land in southwest Wisconsin, giving others away to people who promise to water, mulch and protect them from browsing.
Tree planting and protection not only satisfies the planter but is recognized to be profoundly important at this moment of climate crisis. Trees store carbon at extraordinary rates, and their leaves and branches break the impact of raindrops, slowing down water and reducing erosion. Their roots foster soil microbial life that increases water infiltration, and they support pollinators and wildlife. In short, they not only mitigate carbon loss but help reduce some of the worst effects of climate change.
Some organized tree-planting strategies work better than others, as I learned years ago when I oversaw the seeding and planting of scores of thousands of trees in the Sahel of Cameroon as a Peace Corps agroforester. We were seeking to redress the deforestation caused when trees were cut down for firewood by villagers. The plan we were originally assigned had us enlist villagers in planting dozens of community woodlots. We discovered, however, that villagers were often ambivalent about such woodlots, as they themselves didn’t own the land, and the tribal chiefs who did had no intention of sharing the wood being grown.
We created various remedies for this, including obtaining government-issued certificates of harvesting rights for trees planted by community members, but we learned a crucial lesson: We needed to help villagers plant trees they knew would benefit them. They planted trees around schools, for shade in their compounds, as property boundaries between fields. And, of course, they planted fruit trees. One leguminous species enriched the soil near the tree, so villagers planted it into farm fields.
Many of the practices we tried fall into the category of agroforestry — the intentional integration of trees and shrubs into crop and animal farming systems to create environmental, economic and social benefits. Today, as Congress considers what to include in an infrastructure and climate bill, agroforestry should be prioritized as one of the most practical approaches, whose very perennial nature means that carbon will stay in the soil for a long time rather than being stored for a season, then released in the next cropping season.
Internationally, it’s crucial to stop the deforestation of tropical forests, which hold a tremendous amount of the globe’s carbon and are crucial to slowing the accelerating rate of climate change. But programs to plant trees in this country are also needed. However, large single-species tree plantations do not provide pollination, wildlife habitat and the rich microbial soil life that is where so much carbon is actually stored. Those benefits do occur in agroforestry systems, where farmers are motivated to protect trees that contribute profits to their farm.
Government support for agroforestry practices, education and technical assistance should be a no-brainer, and now is the time to make it happen.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
