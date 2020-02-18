Margaret Krome: The Trump administration wants to stack the deck in favor of the largest farms

Farmers caught in the grip of this terrible farm crisis sometimes feel as though the deck is stacked against them. In fact, sometimes they’re right. The smaller and medium-sized farms that make up the majority of Wisconsin dairy farms struggle to find a profitable market price amid the flood of too much milk — fed by very large dairies in Wisconsin and nationwide — and volume incentives that offer better prices to larger farmers. For grain farmers, international trade disruptions, extreme weather and higher costs for fertilizers and other inputs similarly throw a wrench into farmers’ ability to plant, harvest and dry their crops.
There are also policy-related sources of deck-stacking. The federal crop insurance and farm payment systems are well-known examples, with big loopholes that allow larger farmers to grab a disproportionate share of those federal subsidies. Another one that’s less well known is being reviewed this week, as part of a rulemaking process in which the U.S. Agriculture Department takes congressional instructions from the 2018 Farm Bill and proposes how it will implement them. In this case, the agency is describing in an “Interim Final Rule” how it will implement the Environmental Quality Incentive Program — a voluntary program that provides funding for a variety of farm conservation practices to improve soil health, water quality, water quantity, biodiversity and related conservation goals.
I work with a number of farmers, many of whom have applied to this program, with varying success; sometimes, there’s just not enough funding available for everyone who needs it. In order to spread the program funding around to more farmers, the 2018 Farm Bill and previous farm bills limited program payments to any one farm to $450,000 over a five-year period. Previous administrations have retained that limit, because payment limits keep large farms and expensive structures and equipment from receiving more of the Environmental Quality Incentive Program dollars than is fair, precluding funding for farmers such as those with whom I work.
Appallingly, the Trump administration’s implementation plan ignores this clear congressional intent and proposes to make payments of up to $900,000 — double the payment limit — available for very large farms organized as general partnerships and for certain kinds of large irrigated farms. By allowing some farms to double the funding they can receive, this provision would certainly preclude funding for many others. Farms receiving this boon aren’t a greater environmental priority than smaller farmers. This is just a political giveaway to the most moneyed interests in agriculture, rather than a decision based on serving all farmers or the interests of environmental quality. It's a clear example of stacking of the deck against smaller and medium-sized farms.
At a time when this program’s dollars are urgently needed to help all farms be part of the solution to pressing climate, soil health and water quality issues, it would be counterproductive to create a category of large farms that are allowed to double-dip. The 2018 Farm Bill allows only a $450,000-per-farm limit, and so should the nation’s Agriculture Department in implementing that legislation.
The $450,000 payment limit that Congress wrote into the 2018 Farm Bill is more than adequate. The Trump administration should not create a higher limit for the nation’s biggest farms. Doing so defeats the purpose of having payment limits in the first place.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
