Margaret Krome: 'Smart' homes don't seem so 'smart' to me

A newspaper article the other day got me thinking. It featured the announcement in December by technology companies Amazon Apple, and Google that they are cooperating to make their respective smart home technologies compatible with each other.
Of things I might celebrate, this announcement wouldn’t make my list. Those three companies’ particular cooperation didn’t conjure sounds of champagne bottles popping at their progress. Instead, I imagine accidentally deployed emergency alarms sounding endlessly, microwave oven signals not stopping and curses uttered when the front door code doesn’t recognize an owner’s identity. Also, call me paranoid, but in a world where technology companies have famously allowed major breeches of privacy, I imagine dark openings for hackers to wreak havoc. Besides, many smart home technologies strike me as gadgets in search of a need.
What is a smart home, anyway? One definition I found online described it as a “residence equipped with a number of devices that automate tasks normally handled by humans … operated with voice commands or by artificial intelligence.”
Justifications I read for smart homes begin with energy savings, by reducing temperatures when not needed, for example, or by having appliances that turn themselves off when not in use. It’s possible to start one’s laundry without being present, to install security cameras both outside the house for security reasons, and inside the house for, well, I couldn’t find plausible explanations — although I imagine parents use them to check on babies sleeping in another room. Best of all, it’s possible to buy a central router to connect all of these smart devices to common voice or other commands.
Problems reported with smart home technology include products deploying at undesirable times, service interruptions due to wireless connectivity challenges, batteries needing frequent replenishment and not being able to turn off one’s own lights, oven, etc. manually. For me, a greater perplexity is paying to knowingly become dependent on systems governed by wireless companies with motives other than my own best interests, and becoming vulnerable to hackers breaking into systems that govern my home’s security and privacy.
Yes, of course, to having appliances turn themselves off when not in use, and yes to basic security for one’s home. But how important is it, really, to have my house temperature adjusted from a vacation perch 1,000 miles away? And home security systems have uneven track records due to malfunction and hacking; making them more sophisticated doesn’t correct that problem, but probably worsens it. Did I mention that smart home owners are encouraged to purchase an uninterruptible power supply or a small generator to make sure that all of these systems work under emergency conditions when power is lost? So much for saving fossil fuels. So much for convenience.
I am missing the lobe of my brain being targeted by whoever had the clever idea to call this whole field of extraneous technologies “smart homes.” Not that poorly regulated tech companies that have accumulated and sold our private data have anything but our best interests in mind, of course. To me, "smart" means knowing what I need, not being suckered by promotions designed to increase unnecessary purchases for the sake of an imaginary convenience. It means being wary of "brave new world" technologies whose interconnection risks paralysis, failure or dangerous invasion of privacy.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
