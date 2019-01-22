I’m spending a lot of time in Washington, D.C., this winter, so I witness the prolonged Trump wall federal government shutdown in technicolor. Truthfully, the shutdown has made my own life easier in certain perverse ways. My nonstop flight to D.C. this week had a short security line — two people. There are fewer customers and so better service in restaurants. Highways are less congested. And last night in the usually crowded grocery store, I had almost no wait to check out.
Obviously, such trivial conveniences obscure the fear and pain inflicted on hardworking people up and down the income ladder, not only in the capital but nationwide. Of course federal workers aren’t in stores; hundreds of thousands of them have no idea when they’ll next be paid. These people have every right to expect that the employment contract they signed would be honored — people with rents due, gas to buy, children to feed, utilities to cover in the middle of winter.
These are also workers performing services, helping others, advancing democratically set priorities. They may be designated by this administration as “nonessential,” but to the people whose needs they meet, it can be devastating not to have them doing their jobs. In my own work, I see farmers who urgently need farm loans to plan for spring, farmers who need conservation contracts, hungry families who need food assistance, organizations serving beginning farmers who need grant programs to open for applications. I see farmers needing programs that help add profits to their farms — at a time when prices are low and many farms are in extreme crisis. Agriculture has waited for months for Congress to pass a farm bill, and just when they expected relief from the limbo, President Trump has thrown their world into further disarray.
It probably surprises nobody that Trump’s impulsive actions reflect such a deep disdain for government. How casually he exercises an option that should never be on the table, one that violates the understanding between citizens and government.
I recently returned from a developing country where there appears to be little trust that government will operate honestly and properly, that officials will be held accountable to do their jobs, roads will be built properly and maintained on time, and government employees will be paid. The result? Gendarmes at every turn in the road asking for bribes, unpaid doctors seeking quick personal money grabs, and rampant corruption. If the system doesn’t work as it’s supposed to, people will resort to other means to survive, and society’s commitments to itself fall into meaninglessness.
This shutdown outrages me for all of those reasons, but I’m equally distressed and left questioning what it reflects about the deep dysfunction in our body politic. How can it be that 82 percent of Republicans support Trump’s arguments for a border wall? Where do they get their facts? Why do only 45 percent of Americans correctly assess that most immigrants are in this country legally? How tribal is this nation when intelligent people accept demonstrably false propaganda as news? How cynical are Republican leaders who enable the president’s irresponsibility? When citizens not being served by government and unpaid workers finally push back sufficiently to end this outrage, will average Republicans question — even a bit — the sources of their information that supported this wrong-headed shutdown ever starting?
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
