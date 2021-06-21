Margaret Krome: School kids deserve all the facts about the history of racism

I remember well my elementary school history book. There were drawings of pretty Pocahontas, of Chanco, the young Indian lad who alerted Jamestown settlers to a probable Indian attack. There was praise for Thomas Jefferson’s brilliant innovations in building Monticello.
The book also marked 1619 as a Red Letter Year for the new colony, as it marked the start of representative government, plans to encourage permanent family development.
And the arrival of Africans who would form the base of the colony’s labor.
Nothing about the atrocities wrought by ensuing centuries of African American slavery.
I am not unusual in having been educated in schools that presented students with a disturbingly sanitized view of American history; that probably describes most people’s history experiences. Sins of omission were likely as grievous as the actual misrepresentations, but both robbed me of an informed understanding of the foundations on which today’s society was built.
Growing up in Virginia, it seemed sometimes that every history teacher’s one-trick pony was to load us into school buses and visit Williamsburg or Jamestown to see women in hoop skirts, eat funny candy from the apothecary shop and see the stocks where criminal offenders were publicly humiliated. Slaves whose work undergirded that settlement society were not represented in either town’s living theaters.
The way that landowners created laws that divided white indentured servants from Black indentured servants and codified Blacks as property rather than people — no, that wasn’t explained. Nor anything about the brutality of slavery, of Black codes and lynchings. Nothing about economic, educational, health care and housing discrimination, or other outrages of the Jim Crow era. For that matter, the history I was taught was delivered from the point of view of grateful descendants of settlers and the colony that became America. Never was it pointed out that the lands on which the entire economic and political colonial society was organized were stolen, not purchased, from indigenous nations, or that campaigns to destroy those nations derived from the highest ranks of American power.
If I had been taught the facts of those circumstances, would people who cherished the fairytale stories of my history book have called that instruction critical race theory? Would such facts, rather than the biased mythology I received, have been lambasted as Marxist or communist in origin, as opponents of critical race theory contend about current educational corrections about race? Some of those opponents believe that, by demonstrating how America’s defining and foundational beliefs were racist, critical race theory actually aims to develop the argument “that our Constitution and our way of life should be overthrown.”
In the end, it seems that objections to critical race theory — objections that arose largely due to former President Donald Trump’s raising them — are not accurate challenges about historic facts. The big fear is that accurate representations of racial history in this nation will lead to overturning a social order based on historic racism.
For over 100 years, one of the most reliable boogeymen in this country is Karl Marx and Marxist thought. When reason and justice can’t prevail, fears of communism have consistently been invoked to win an argument. But the nation mustn’t continue the falsifications that tainted my own education. We owe it to our children to give them all relevant facts — even inconvenient, horrible facts — and to demonstrate to them and ourselves that we have the courage to process them wisely.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
