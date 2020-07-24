Margaret Krome: Save the bees — cut back on your lawn mowing

If you’re looking for a little contention to wake up your summer, no need to get into those small points of disagreement about mask-wearing, President Trump’s handling of COVID-19 Black Lives Matter, or Russia or China’s role in undermining our elections. All you have to do is keep bees.
On the local beekeeping group’s listserve, some innocent soul will ask a seemingly neutral question about, say, whether and when to treat for the parasitic varroa mites that weaken hives and devastate them in winter months. A swarm of different opinions flares up, from adherents of no-treatment to those preferring herbal treatments to others who use organic acid vapor to others who use prepared organic acid treatments to others who advocate just splitting hives to avoid having a build-up of the mites. Ask about hive design or winter care or a dozen other questions, and you’ll get similarly intense and diverse opinions, strongly felt though mostly civilly expressed.
But one thing I haven’t seen any beekeepers argue is the importance of having suitable pollinator habitat — flowers suitable for all pollinators but especially for Apis mellifera, the European honey bee that produces the honey we put on our toast. And while certain trees do produce flowers that honeybees go to for their pollen and nectar, herbaceous plants are crucial for successful hives. Dandelions, clovers, bee balm, and wildflowers of many kinds — these are important for our honey bees and other pollinators, with different flowers suited to honey bees than to the much more numerous species of wild bees or other pollinators.
But all sorts of things get between those flowers and bees, especially mowers. Somehow our society’s eye has accustomed itself to prefer lawns that look like green velvet — even moth-eaten velvet sometimes, when too little diversity invites fungal infections. All those clovers that my bees love get mowed over, and the nesting sites for insect larvae, including those of pollinators, go too.
This year, the City of Appleton’s Common Council narrowly passed a provision to institute a trial “No Mow May” practice this year, allowing city residents to voluntarily stop mowing their lawns for a month. Just this one-month trial resulted in a fivefold increase in bee populations. Communities across the state should follow their example and encourage less mowing.
Five years ago, I learned from my friend Amy that her daughters, Cloe and Luna, then ages 3 and 7, had participated in a pollinator workshop and had been so inspired that they begged to bring monarch caterpillars home to raise and protect and since became monarch ambassadors at their school. Luna encouraged her second grade teacher to raise monarchs in the classroom, which inspired the local college to collaboratively plant a pollinator garden, which further inspired their art teacher to assist the children in making ceramic butterfly garden markers. Cloe is the first to seek out and inspect any insect that crosses her path. Luna now says: “No pollinators, no flowers, no beauty, no happiness,” and Cloe advises, “Save bees if you want to save the trees!”
Next year, I would love to see Madison and surrounding communities follow Cloe’s advice and Appleton’s example and develop a friendly, no-fingers-pointed campaign to encourage homeowners to mow less — and one that could pay dividends for everyone who likes a little honey in their tea.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!